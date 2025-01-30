Did Rohit Sharma File Complaint Against Sunil Gavaskar To BCCI? Here’s What Report Says

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma had a tough time during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia as he failed to make an impact both as a leader and a batter. He missed the first Test as he was granted paternity leave but then he joined the team in the second game. The Indian team played well in the first Test and won the match in Perth but then after that, they succumbed.

Rohit Sharma managed to score only 31 runs across three Tests at an ordinary average of 6.00. After Rohit’s poor outing, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticised his batting approach and also questioned his captaincy skills. The former cricketer went on to raise eyebrows over Sharma’s absence from the Sydney Test.

As per reports, Rohit Sharma could not take those criticisms well and went on to file a complaint against Gavaskar to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). One of the sources said, "Rohit felt that it was not necessary for Sunil Gavaskar to criticize him in that fashion, and that’s why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar. All these added so much pressure that he was compelled to tell it all to BCCI."

After India’s series loss in Australia, the BCCI reportedly asked all the players to take part in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer played for Mumbai while Young batter Shubman Gill also took part for Punjab. Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant featured in Delhi’s playing XI.

India’s star batter Virat Kohli also made a return to the Ranji Trophy after a long gap of 12 years. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a great comeback for Saurashtra as he took 12 wickets in the game.