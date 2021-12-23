Dilip Vengsarkar slams Sourav Ganguly for speaking on behalf of selectors, says THIS

Former India batter and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar has slammed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for speaking on behalf of current selectors and creating an unnecessary controversy in Indian cricket.

After outgoing ODI captain Virat Kohli said that no one from BCCI had reached out to him regarding talks of him staying as captain across formats for India, it made Ganguly look like a liar in public.

Ganguly had earlier said that he had asked Kohli to stay on as T20I captain but when he refused the offer, selectors took a call to remove him as ODI captain also as they didn't want two captains for two white ball formats.

There has been no communication made from selectors to the press so far. Ganguly, however, did speak to a few news agencies.

Speaking on the issue, Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times, in an interview, "The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. Ganguly is the president of BCCI. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it's the chairman of the selection committee who should speak."

He added, "Ganguly spoke about the whole thing, obviously Virat wanted to make his case clear. I believe it should have been between the chairman of the selection committee and the captain. A captain is selected or removed by the selection committee, that's not Ganguly's jurisdiction at all," the former India batter pointed out."

Virat Kohli has now travelled to South Africa where he will be leading the Test side in the three-match series that starts January 26 in Centurion.