Dinesh Karthik Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Set THIS Unwanted Record

On April 15, during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chimmaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik continued his poor form in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) by being dismissed for a golden duck by Kuldeep Yadav. RCB was in trouble after DC won the toss and chose to bowl first. Karthik came in to bat after Glenn Maxwell's dismissal and RCB needed a strong finish from him. Unfortunately, Karthik tried to attack the first ball but could not find the connection as the ball landed straight into the hands of Lalit Yadav at deep mid-wicket.

Dinesh Karthik in IPL2023 So far



0(3)

9(8)

1(1)*

0(1)



Those who compare me with Dhoni should be jailed. pic.twitter.com/lowdzlkoTz — ` (@kurkureter) April 15, 2023

As a result of this golden duck, Karthik has achieved the unwanted feat of having the joint-most ducks in IPL history, alongside Mandeep Singh. This was the 15th time in his IPL career that Karthik has been dismissed for a duck. Despite playing for six different teams in the IPL since the first season in 2008, Karthik has been struggling with his form throughout the tournament, having scored just 9 runs in four innings so far. This is also the second time in the 2023 IPL that Karthik has been dismissed for a duck, following his early dismissal in RCB's season opener against the Mumbai Indians.

Most ducks in IPL history

15 - Mandeep Singh

15 - Dinesh Karthik

14 - Rohit Sharma

14 - Sunil Narine

Karthik's poor performance was a major factor in RCB's batting failure, as they were only able to put up 174 runs on the board despite a bright start from Virat Kohli who scored a half-century. Although Karthik has been part of many IPL teams, including Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and RCB, his form has been inconsistent in recent years.

The IPL is one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues in the world and attracts many star players from various countries. Karthik has been a regular participant in the league, and his performances have often been critical to his team's success. However, his current form is a cause of concern for RCB and the fans who hope to see him bounce back soon.