Diwali delight! Check When & Where to watch full re-telecast of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between rivals India and Pakistan was a nail-biting one. As the Men in Blue registered a 4-wicket win over the Men in Green at the MCG on Sunday (October 23), India fans can once again relive the thriller that took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with over 90,000 fans in attendance. As per crictracker reports, the high-intensity contest will re-telecast by the official broadcaster star sports on the day of Diwali (October 24).

When will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash re-telecast?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash re-telecast on Monday (October 24).

What time will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash re-telecast?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash re-telecast will re-telecast at 8 PM (IST).

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash re-telecast?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash re-telecast can be watched with the World Cup's official broadcast partner, Star Sports.

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli's sensational knock of 82 off 53 balls guided the Men in Blue to victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) at the MCG. In what was a thriller contest between the two sides who were desperate to register their first win in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener, India lost both their openers KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma cheaply. The man in form Suryakumar Yadav took some pressure off but he was also trapped by the fine-pace attack of Pakistan. Later on, it was Hardik Pandya and Kohli who kept their cool and guided their team home in spectacular fashion.