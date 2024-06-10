Drake Strikes Gold With ₹7 Crore Bet On India vs Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2024

In the world of sports, where every match is a battleground, the recent India-Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter transcended mere competition. It was a clash of titans, a spectacle that left hearts racing and pulses pounding. Amidst the adrenaline-fueled drama, one name stood out, not for his on-field prowess, but for his audacious bet — Drake.

Also Read: Babar Azam Set To Lose Pakistan's Captaincy? PCB Chief Says THIS After Poor Show In T20 World Cup 2024

Drake's Big Win: A Rap Sensation Turns Cricket Connoisseur



Canadian rapper Drake is no stranger to high-stakes wagers, having dabbled in everything from football to the NFL. Yet, his latest gamble, a staggering £510,000 on India's triumph over Pakistan, catapulted him into the limelight once again. As the dust settled on the iconic showdown, Drake emerged victorious, pocketing a jaw-dropping ₹7 crore in winnings.



The Thrilling Showdown: India's Triumph in the Big Apple



In a nail-biting contest that gripped the world, India emerged triumphant, edging out Pakistan by a mere six runs. The match, played against the stunning backdrop of New York, witnessed the Indian team rally together to defend a modest total of 119 runs. Spearheading the bowling attack was the indomitable Jasprit Bumrah, whose spellbinding performance sent shockwaves through the Pakistani camp. With three wickets for a paltry 14 runs, Bumrah's mastery on the field epitomized India's steely resolve.



Anushka Sharma's Stirring Presence: Emotions Run High in the Stands



While the action unfolded on the field, the stands bore witness to a different kind of drama. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, adorned in the Indian colors, encapsulated the rollercoaster of emotions that defined the match. Her unwavering support for husband and cricketing maestro Virat Kohli mirrored the collective fervor of a nation glued to their screens.

Drake's Winning Streak: A Fortuitous Flutter on India's Victory



Drake's penchant for sports betting reached fever pitch as he placed his faith, and his fortune, on India's shoulders. Riding high on the heels of a previous IPL windfall, the rapper's decision to back the Men in Blue proved to be a stroke of genius. With his coffers swelling by the minute, Drake's meteoric rise in the world of cricket betting shows no signs of abating.



Looking Ahead: India's Quest for T20 Glory



As the T20 World Cup unfurls its tapestry of thrills and spills, India finds itself poised on the brink of greatness. With a star-studded lineup boasting the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, the road to cricketing immortality beckons. And with Drake's considerable investment in their success, the stakes have never been higher.