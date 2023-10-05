England Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Ahmedabad Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Match No 1

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between defending champions England and New Zealand on Thursday. The last major match at this venue was the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans earlier this year and the game needed a ‘Reserve Day’ to finish with MS Dhoni’s CSK ending on top.

With most of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram getting washed out due to rain, the fans will be hoping for a clear day for the World Cup opener and a full 100 overs game. It will be a hot but cloudless day in Ahmedabad with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees for the match.

The Narendra Modi Stadium boasts a collection of eleven pitches, six crafted from black soil and five from red. Notably, red soil pitches tend to favor seam bowlers more than their black soil counterparts, although slower bowlers will likely find assistance as the match unfolds.

Regarding the weather, a modest 20 per cent possibility of morning precipitation exists, although the majority of the day is anticipated to stay predominantly dry. Morning fog is projected to clear by the afternoon, giving way to steady winds that should alleviate the playing conditions.

With humidity approximating 44 per cent, players can expect some moisture in the air. The appearance of dew is also anticipated, which might influence the captain who wins the toss to opt for fielding initially, considering that batting under the lights is presumed to be comparatively facile.

The dew point on Ahmedabad will be around 18 degrees which means the team fielding second might have to deal with dew in the second half of the game. England captain Jos Buttler revealed that winning the toss and batting first will be advantageous in most of the matches in the World Cup.

“I think certainly in some games winning the toss will be advantageous. I think again it's a big skill about trying to read the pitches and read the conditions. Dew can be a big factor at certain times in India. That will be a big skill of it. I think the format is generally long enough that the toss hopefully won't make the deciding factor in the game. I think you have to play good cricket to win the match,” Buttler said on the eve of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener against New Zealand on Wednesday.