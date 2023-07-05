Ex-India Cricketer Praveen Kumar, Who Survived Car Crash, Once Tried to Kill Himself

Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son had a near-death experience as their car collided with a trailer truck on Tuesday near Meerut. The accident took place near Commissioner's house when a speeding truck rammed into cricketer's vehicle. As per reports, a case has been registered against the driver of the truck. Praveen, who was a brilliant swing bowler, turned heads by becoming chief architect of India's CB Tri-Series win. Praveen's swing was difficult to deal for Australians as he picked up 10 wickets in 4 games at the fag end of the series to emerge as the find of the tour.

Praveen's jeep had once met with an accident

When Praveen was picked for the national team, back in 2007. He had made a round of the city of Meerut, standing in an open jeep. At the end of the day, Praveen's vehicle met with a small accident but he was not injured at all and went on to play for India.

_ - 84 international appearances

__ - 112 wickets

_ - On the Lord's Honours Board



____ - An ability to swing the ball both ways



Did you know: Praveen Kumar once attempted a suicide

In January 2020, Parveen had spoken up about his worsening mental health which had pushed him to take his own life. Speaking to the Indian Express, Praveen said that he once decided to end his life by shooting himself in his car. A couple of months before Janaury 2020, he had gotten up early morning and taken his revolver with him to the car. He drove to the Haridwar highway from his Meerut home to attemtp a suicide. “I told myself, ‘Kya hai yeh sab? Bas khatam karte hain (What’s all this? Let me just end it)’.”

However, Praveen's eyes fell on a picture in which his children were gleefully smiling. Their happy faces were the reason why Praveen decided not to kill himself.

Praveen has played 84 internationals for India, including 6 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is. He has picked 27 wickets in Tests while finishing with 77 ODI and 8 T20I wickets. Not to forget, Praveen also featured in 119 IPL matches, picking up 90 wickets. Praveen made his international debut in vs Pakistan at Sawai Mansingh stadium in November 2007 and played his last ODI vs Pakistan only, on March 18, 2012.

After playing his last IPL match in 2014, an ageing Praveen got constant snub from BCCI selectors as well as T20 league franchises. Once an Indian cricketer, Praveen had now escaped into oblivion. The loneliness, and the hard fact that he was no more a headline maker, seeped into his life. But Praveen recovered to tell his story.