EXCLUSIVE: 'Jab Pressure Aata Hai Toh...', Wasim Jaffer On Ganguly's Idea To Make Yashasvi Jaiswal Play ICC ODI World Cup 2023

After former India captain Sourav Ganguly made a shocking statement that Yashasvi Jaiswal should be picked in India's ODI World Cup squad, Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer has opened up on the same. Ganguly had told Times of India he knows how special it is to score a century on debut in Test match cricket as he has also done do. Jaiswal scored a solid 171 runs in his debut innings in Tests, in the first innings of Roseau Test.

The former India captain, who is also impressed with Jaiswal's technique, added that picking Jaiswal for the ODI World Cup has become a 'must'. “Even technique-wise, he seems really good. A left-handed batsman’s presence in the team always helps. So, having him in the World Cup squad is a must,” Sourav Ganguly went on to add.

Reacting on Ganguly's idea to make Jaiswal play the ICC ODI World Cup, Jaffer said that it is a tricky one. Jaffer believes Jaiswal has the talent to excel at any international level with the form that he is in right now. But also sees experience as a big factor while picking the squad for a tournament as big as a cricket World Cup.

"It is a tricky one. When somebody as big as Ganguly is saying then there is some weight in the statement. There is no doubt either on the credentials of Yashasvi. My only concern is the experience of playing in the World Cup. That could be one issue. But other than that, looking at the form that Yashasvi Jaiswal is in, it is not a bad idea to try him (pick him in the World Cup squad. But in such a big tournament, you also require experience," Jaffer answered a question asked by Zee News English during a group call with journalists.

Thr former India opener, who is an expert with JioCinema for the India vs West Indies Tests, said that even in 2011 World Cup, the team had many experienced cricketers who dealth with pressure situations throughout the tournament.

"When India won the 2011 World Cup, we had so many experienced guys in that team. From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh to MS Dhoni among others. Jab pressure aata hai toh experience count karta hai. I have nothing against the idea but thoda experience hona chahiye. He (Jaiswal) has got a long career ahead so obviously he will get an opportunity in future. I would like to see guys with some experience and form in the team," said Jaffer.