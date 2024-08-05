EXPLAINED: DRS Controversy Erupts in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI - Was Virat Kohli Out or Not Out?

In a thrilling encounter at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka was overshadowed by a major DRS controversy involving Virat Kohli. The match, already intense with competitive play, saw emotions spill over as players and fans alike debated the contentious decision. On the final ball of the 15th over, Akila Dananjaya delivered a ball that seemed to have trapped Virat Kohli right in front of the stumps. The on-field umpire, responding to an emphatic appeal from the Sri Lankan players, raised his finger. Kohli, visibly perplexed, consulted with his partner, Shubman Gill, before opting for a review.

The DRS review painted a perplexing picture. UltraEdge indicated a spike as the ball passed Kohli's bat, suggesting a possible edge. However, the visuals clearly showed a gap between the bat and the ball. After a prolonged deliberation, the third umpire decided in favor of Kohli, ruling it not out. This decision incensed the Sri Lankan team, with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis expressing his frustration by throwing his helmet to the ground. Interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya was visibly upset, adding to the tension on the field.



A Rollercoaster of Emotions



The game continued with high drama as Sri Lanka, spurred by the incident, put on a formidable bowling display. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay was the star of the show, claiming remarkable figures of 6/33. His performance was instrumental in restricting India to 208 runs in 42.2 overs, after Sri Lanka had set a target of 241.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a swift 64 off 44 balls, while Axar Patel provided some resistance with a steady 44. However, the Indian innings lacked the depth to counter Vandersay’s brilliance, leading to their eventual downfall.



Standout Performances



Despite the loss, the Indian bowlers had earlier put up a commendable effort. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/30, effectively containing the Sri Lankan batsmen. Avishka Fernando and Kamindu Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 40 runs each, while Dunith Wellalage added a crucial 39 towards the end of the innings.



Jeffrey Vandersay, named Player of the Match, expressed his relief and satisfaction post-match. "There was a lot of pressure coming into the side. I am coming out of a layoff. I had to do something, and it is easier to take credit. I want to give credit to the batters as well. They put on 240 runs and that helped me to bowl in good areas," Vandersay said.