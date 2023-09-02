trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656929
Fact Check: Does Ishan Kishan Belong To Same State As MS Dhoni?

Ishan Kishan was India's hero in the match 3 of Asia Cup vs Pakistan. He struck a valiant fifty and was looking all set to smash his first ton of the tournament.

Ishan Kishan and MS Dhoni. (Source: Twitter)

Ishan Kishan stroked a fighting fifty in India's first match of Asia Cup 2023.  He came in to bat at a difficult time when chips were down and applied himself to complete a brilliant knock. Kishan found a way into the Indian ODI side only because Rishabh Pant met with a horrible road accident last year. With KL Rahul also not completely recovered from thigh injury, Kishan featured in the India XI for the first match against Pakistan.

Kishan plays for Jharkhand state team in domestic cricket. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Because Kishan plays for Jharkhand, there is a misconception among fans that he belongs to Ranchi, the capital city of the state from where Dhoni also comes. It is true that Kishan plays for Jharkhand but he is not from the state. In fact, Kishan belongs to Patna in Bihar. 

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper and batter led India U19 team in the 2016 World Cup. Back then, he became famous for coming from the same state as Dhoni. Unlike Dhoni, Kishan, however, was born in Patna in Bihar and his family still lives there.

Kishan was born to Pranav Kumar Pandey and Suchitra Singh. His father is a builder. Kishan's cricket talent was spotted by his first coach Uttam Mazumdar, who had requested his parents to never stop sending him to cricket nets as their son had the potential to play for India. 

As per a website, Kishan's father Pranav was admitted to the hospital on the day on auction. That was the first time Kishan was going to be auctioned off in IPL and his father's Blood Pressure shot the roof. However, after learning that Kishan was picked in the auction, he recovered quickly. 

Why did Kishan move from Patna to Ranchi?

There is a reason why Kishan moved to Ranchi to play cricket. The reason was a registration issue between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bihar Cricket Association (BCA). A senior player advised Kishan to move Ranchi to pursue his cricket. Ishan was just 12 years old then and this was a hard call to make. The most upset was his mother Suchitra. 

Kishan also has a elder brother named Raj Kishan. He also wanted to become a cricketer but gave up allegedly due to family pressure. Raj focussed on studies as his family wanted either of two brothers to study more. Raj is a doctor by profession today while his brother is winning matches for India on the cricket field.

Ishan's girlfriend is Aditi Hundia, who is a model by profession. Aditi is also the Miss India 2017 finalist. Aditi posts Instagram stories on Ishan whenever the cricketer does well on the cricket field.

