'Frustrating, Annoying': Ravi Shastri Slams Deepak Chahar Over His Recurring Injuries

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received a huge blow when ace pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) clash vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). Chahar was seen limping off the field during the MI vs CSK clash, a couple of nights ago. Chahar has sustained a hamstring injury. He joins Kyle Jamieson and Mukesh Choudhary in the list of pacers injured in CSK camp. Jamieson and Choudhary have already been ruled out of IPL while CSK are yet to give an update on the gravity of Chahar's injury.

This series of injuries has been frustrating for Chahar. He was ruled out ahead of IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. As soon as he recovered from it, he began to feel problem in his back which kept him out for few more months. Chahar missed Asia Cup 2022 and made the comeback in Zimbabwe ODIs. He was also picked as backup bowler for T20 World Cup 2022 but his back injury returned and he was again ruled out. Chahar then returned to play Bangladesh ODIs but over there too he did his hamstring again. He returned in IPL 2023 and in just the third match of the season, he has again suffered the hamstring injury.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri slammed the CSK pacer for falling prey to so many injuries at regular intervals. Shastri took a dig and said that some Indian cricketers have become 'permanent residents' of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Let us put it in this way, there are quite a few players who have become permanent residents of the NCA. Soon they will get a residence permit there, to walk in any time they want. And it is not a good thing. It's unreal. I mean you are not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again. You can't even play four matches on the trot. Then why are you going to NCA for? I mean you come back and after three matches you are back there," said Shastri.

Shastri said that it is frustrating for the teams, captains and BCCI to see a key player get injured so often. He said that it is difficult to understand what's wrong with these cricketers as their injuries are not very serious.

"It's damn frustrating not just for the team but also for the players, BCCI and the captains of the various franchises. It's annoying to say the least. I can understand a serious injury. But if after every four game someone touches the hamstring or his groin you start thinking what is actually going on. And some of them don't play any other cricket. I mean it's just four overs and in three hours the game is over. It's ridiculous," he said.