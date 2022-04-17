A resurgent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look to extend their three-match winning steak but have their task cut out against Gujarat Titans (GT) when the two sides square off in an Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) game on Sunday.

Among a bunch of teams on six points each, both CSK and GT will go all out to snap the two crucial points to nose ahead in the race for play-offs.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Match No. 29

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: April 17th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

GT vs CSK Dream 11 Prediction

Captain – Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain – Shubman Gill

Keeper – Matthew Wade

Batsmen – Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana

GT vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary