Happy Birthday R Aswhin: Wife Prithi Narayanan shares emotional post with daughters as spinner leaves for Australia tour

India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned 36 years of age today and he had to part ways with his family for a small period of time as India's squad gets ready to fly for the Australia tour which begins on September 20. Ashwin was born on September 17 in 1986 in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu capital which is still his home. The off-spinner is one of the greatest the country has produced in the game of cricket and is still going strong. He recently made another comeback to the T20Is and will feature for India at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. On his birthday, his wife Prithi Narayanan shared an adorable yet emotional picture on Instagram in which the cricketer can be seen get hugged by his daughters.

"Goodbyes are never easy. Happy happy birthday love @rashwin99 Hope you have a wonderful day flying across the country while we enjoy some cake on your behalf," wrote Ashwin's wife as the cricketer is off to Australia for national duties.

Coming to Team India, after a fresh Asia Cup failure the Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for a final practice when they take on Australia in a T20I series that promises some close contest and more epic clashes. These are 2 world giants who aim for their 2nd T20 title. Australia are defending champions and would be leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the World Cup. Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue would want to zero changes in the playing XI as they wish to play at the big-ticket event in Australia in October and November. This series offers them good opportunity to make last-minute plannings ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022.