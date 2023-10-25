Highlights | ENG Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Sri Lanka Thrash England By 8 Wickets
Sri Lanka vs England (SL vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka outclass England by 8 wickets.
Trending Photos
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka bowled out a listless England for just 156 in under 34 oves after the Three Lions won the toss match 25 and opted to bat first at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. England were beaten by 8 wickets. Moeen Ali was back in the XI while Harry Brook had been left out. There were other 2 changes in England XI but to no avail as no batter stepped up guide the team to a strong total.
For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews came in. And what a comeback it is as he finished with two wickets. Mathews provided the first breakthrough as he got rid of Dawid Malan.
Jos Buttler's side has suffered from some major blows in the tournament already and this game is very important to keep their hopes of defending the title alive within the minds of their players and fans. Sri Lanka has gone down the same road in this tournament so far. However, their recent win against the Netherlands have got some much-needed momentum for them.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 25 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs England.
LIVE SL vs ENG WC 2023
That's it from our coverage tonight. Thankyou for staying with us for all the updates from the Sri Lanka vs England class where the defending champs were thrashed by the Lanka team in Bengaluru.
LIVE ENG vs SL WC 2023: Kusal Mendis on victory
"NRR going up is good for the team. We bowled very well today. Everyone did really well today. Another 4 games left. If we win 3 games back to back, we'll be in the semis. Players did well last match also. Hope we can do well next couple of matches. Kumara did well today. He's the main fast bowler in Sri Lanka. Bowled 140-145 speeds. Very happy that he came back strong today. Mathews bowled really well. He offers so many things. Can bat also. Can play the pressure situation also. I'm very lucky to be playing with him. Fielding was excellent today. Want to keep doing the same in the next 4 matches," said Kusal Mendis after the game.
Kusal Mendis took charge of the Sri Lanka cricket team in place of Dasun Shanaka who got ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
LIVE ENG vs SL WC 2023: Jos Buttler after loss
"It's incredibly tough. As a captain you feel that a lot - disappointed with myself and the boys that we've not shown our best. We're playing a long way short of our best. There's a lot of really experienced cricketers in the room. You don't become a bad team overnight. That's the frustration. We've been so far short of our best, and there's no particular reason. Can't put my finger on it. Selection is something you want to be consistent with. Selection hasn't been our problem. We've been short of our standards. Lots of the dismissals - Root's run out - you don't see that kind of mistakes from us. Haven't been building partnerships. Not doing the basic things well with both bat and ball. The biggest thing is personal pride. The standards we set for ourselves. Rest of the matches we want to get back to playing good cricket. Whatever will be will be," said the captain of England after a bad day at the office.
LIVE ENG vs SL WC 2023: Player of the match award
Lahiru Kumara was adjudged the player of the match for his fiery spell against England which bundled their batting lineup. Sri Lanka have displayed a dominant performance today in Bengaluru.
LIVE ENG vs SL WC 2023: Finished off in style
Sri Lanka finish off with a six from Pathum Nissanka and England are beaten by 8 wickets. What a performance from the 2022 Asia Cup champions, they have demolished the defending World Cup champions in Bengaluru.
SL: 160/2 (25.4 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs England WC Score: England on edge of losing
It is game over for England as Sri Lanka are on their way to a commanding victory over the defending champions.
SL: 135/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs England WC Score: Lanka inches close now
Sri Lanka are just inches close to their victory now with 39 runs more required to seal the deal now.
SL: 119/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE England vs Sri Lanka score: Livingstone into the attack
Liam Livingstone into the attack now for England as his team are in desperate need of a wicket at the moment. Sri Lanka cruising towards victory now.
SL: 110/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ENG WC 2023: What now for England?
England need to re-think every decision they have taken so far. Not even Ben Stokes could get them out the deep whole they were in today.
SL: 95/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ENG Score: England in trouble
Sri Lanka on their way to a famous victory as England struggle to find wickets at the moment. Jos Buttler with some serious thinking to do if Sri Lanka finish off this one in ease.
SL: 75/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ENG WC 2023: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka on top with Nissanka and Samarawickrama in the middle batting comfortably. Adil Rashid and Mark Wood are searching for wickets now.
SL: 69/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ENG WC 2023: Sri Lanka steady now
Sri Lanka are steady now with Nissanka and Samarawickrama in the middle. Adil Rashid has been brought into the attack for England now.
SL: 56/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ENG Score: Lanka on counter attack
Sri Lanka on the counter attack as Pathum Nissanka gets a couple of boundaries. Will Jos Buttler bring in Mark Wood early in this contest now?
SL: 43/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE England vs Sri Lanka: Game on!
Kusal Mendis 11 (12) caught by Jos Buttler bowled by David Willey. England not giving up easily as they keep the fight on. Pressure on Sri Lanka now.
SL: 29/2 (6 Over)
LIVE ENG vs SL WC Score: England desperate for a wicket
Jos Buttler and co are keen on finding another wicket early in this game after Joe Root dropped Mendis on the very first ball he played.
SL: 21/1 (4 Over)
LIVE SL vs ENG: Gone!
Kusal Perera caught by Ben Stokes bowled by David Willey, England get the start they were looking for in this contest. Sri Lanka in a tricky spot now.
SL: 13/1 (2.1 Over)
LIVE SL vs ENG: Chase begins
Sri Lanka begin their chase of 157 runs with Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka in the middle. England hand Chris Woakes the new ball to find something positive for them early.
SL: 5/0 (1 Over)
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: SL shock England
Sri Lankan bowlers brought their A game with the ball, says Mathews, who returned at the age of 36 to the squad. But he says the job is still not done.
Sri Lanka player's after destroyed England Bazball batting line up.#ENGvsSL #SLvENG #Bazball pic.twitter.com/7OBd8cUZFj
— Ashutosh Srivastava __ (@sri_ashutosh08) October 26, 2023
LIVE ENG Vs SL Score: England bowled out
That's it. Sri Lanka have wrapped up England for just 156 in just 33.2 overs. That's horrible cricket on display from the Englishmen. Just not in a great mental space. Sri Lanka get the ten wickets and now the next job is to get these 157 runs and collect the points.
ENG 156 (33.2)
ENG vs SL LIVE: England Nine Down
England are nine down. Adil Rashid falls. It is a wide from Theekshana and umpire calls it one. But Rashid was out of the crease carelessly. Mendis was quick to dislodge the bails and he gets his man. Poor cricket from England.
ENG 147/9 (32)
SL vs ENG LIVE: Willey fights on
David Willey is showing great fight with the bat. Just 4 off 11 but his role is to ensure that he is there till the end. Wait a sec, Just as I write this. STOKES FALLs.
Big wicket for Sri Lanak. England 8 down. Played the shot early off Kumara and caught. England tottering, says Ravi Shastri on air and rightly so.
ENG 137/8 (30.1)
LIVE ENG Vs SL: All eyes on Stokes
David Willey, left handed bat, comes to the crease and joins Stokes. Rajitha almost bounced him out but the ball landed in safe region. All eyes on Stokes now who needs to play a big hand and ensure that Willey plays gives support.
ENG 130/7 (28)
ENG vs SL: England In Deep Trouble As Woakes Falls
Brave decision by umpire Ahsan Raza. He takes his time to give Woakes out after Samarawickrama takes a low catch, inches from the ground off Rajitha. The visuals were blurry from the front angle. But from another angle, Raza felt satisfied that the fingers were beneath the ball.
ENG 123/7 (25.5)
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Moeen gone
Big trouble for England as they lose the sixth wicket. Moeen Ali walks back after scoring just 15 off same number of balls. Mathews with the wicket as Perera took a safe catch. Woakes joins Stokes in the middle.
ENG 122/6 (25)
ENG vs SL LIVE: Stokes, Moeen Ali Begin Revival
Alright then! Stokes looks set. He has luck riding on his side too. He is 32 off 54 balls as I write this. And is looking to take on the attack now after settling in. He is a big wicket now for England.
ENG 121/5 (24.2)
ENG vs SL LIVE: Dhananjaya comes to bowl
Dhananjaya de Silva, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Madushanka has come back too for another spell as Lanka aim to run through England. This is the time to dominate and not let the match slip through hands.
ENG 107/5 (22)
England Vs Sri Lanka: Stokes survive
Ben Stokes survives LBW call. Given out by onfield umpire. Stokes took the review and after a long wait, we have the UltraEdge telling us that there was some bat involved on the way to the pad.
ENG 89/5 (20)
LIVE ENG vs SL WC Score: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are on top of this contest at the moment. Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are feeling the pressure in the middle. Lahiru Kumara attacking the stumps for Sri Lanka at the moment.
ENG: 88/5 (19 Overs)
LIVE England vs Sri Lanka score: Stokes to carry
Ben Stokes has to carry England to a commandable total now as his side are now five down after Liam Livingstone's wicket. Sri Lanka on a roll in this contest.
ENG: 85/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SL WC 2023: Gone!
England lose another one as Jonny Bairstow gets caught at mid-on and Sri Lanka have their third for the day very early. Sri Lanka off to a fine start in this game now. Jos Buttler also walks back to pavilion with him.
ENG: 77/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SL WC 2023: England in a spot
England are in a spot of worry at the moment. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes in the middle looking to get some good amount of runs on the board for their team now.
ENG: 68/2 (13 Overs)
ENG vs SL LIVE Updates: Stokes comes in
Ben Stokes joins Bairstow in the middle at the departure of Root. England need their big hero to come good today and take them to a massive total tonight.
ENG 63/2 (11.2)
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Root falls
That's the end of Joe Root. He has been run out. Mathews and Mendis combine again to dismiss an England batter, this time a brilliance in fielding. England lose their second wicket in the match.
ENG 57/2 (9.4)
ENGvs SL LIVE: Lanka make comeback
Brilliant comeback from Sri Lanka and it took a veteran in Mathews to get them their first wicket. Theekshana keeps it tight and interesting from the other end as Bairstow has had his struggles against leg-spin. Root has joined Bairstow in the middle at the fall of Malan's wicket.
ENG 52/1 (8)
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE: Mathews Sends Malan Back
First wicket for Sri Lanka as Malan goes back for 28. Mathews, playing his first match of World Cup, strikes as he finds the outside edge of the bat to keeper Mendis. A successful review from Lanka after onfield umpire said no.
ENG 45/1 (6.3)
ENG vs SL LIVE Updates: No breakthrough for SL
Sri Lanka have not been able to break the opening stand so far and we are seeing that Bairstow and Malan are showing their intent now after playing the first three overs cautiously. Danger signs for Lankans.
ENG 39/0 (5)
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: England with a slow but solid start
Malan and Bairstow are not looking to be over aggressive here with the bat. Lankan opening bowlers Madushanka and Rajitha have been excellent with their line and length in the first three overs.
ENG 12/0 (3)
ENGvs SL LIVE: Bairstow survives
Bairstow survives on just the first ball of the match. Madushanka dips it in from off and middle. It was pad first and three reds is what replay shows. Bairstow could have gone back had Lankans taken the review. 3 off the over.
ENG 3/0 (1)
ENGvs SL LIVE: Match begins
Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan in the middle. Sri Lanka to start with Madushanka with the ball. Here we go.
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Time for national anthems
The time for the national anthems have come. Sri Lanka and England players will sing their anthems before the first ball is bowled at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Toss News
Jos Buttler wins the toss and England will bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
ENG vs SL LIVE: Stokes warming up
England all-rounder Ben Stokes is warming up in Mumbai which means he is playing even today. England need the big Ben to step up and raise his game today vs Sri Lanka.
ENG vs SL LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
We are not far away from the flip of the coin. Less than half an hour to go for the toss when both captains will be out with the team sheets. Don't go anywhere and follow the live blog for all updates.
ENG vs SL LIVE: What Is Toss Time?
The toss for the England vs Sri Lanka match is to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The match to start at 2 pm. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.
LIVE Updates England vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Everything is must-win, says Moeen Ali
England vice-captain Moeen Ali says every match is a 'must-win' for the team if they hope to make the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals.
"We're obviously disappointed from the result and not just the result but the way we played so but, in the competition, you've got to move on as quick as you can and regroup. Everything is a must-win and we know we've been in this position before, probably not to this degree, but we know everything is a must-win and we have to get our confidence and perform well and bat and bowl and field better than we have done so far in this tournament," Moeen Ali said ahead of match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.
LIVE ENG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes aims for 10,000 international runs
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (9,866) is 134 runs away from reaching the milestone of 10,000 runs in international cricket. Can Stokes achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru today?
LIVE Updates England vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Jos Buttler eyes 5,000 runs in ODIs
England captain Jos Buttler (4,910) needs 90 runs to become the 5th Englishman to complete 5,000 runs in ODIs. Can Buttler achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru today?
LIVE ENG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Jos Buttler or Kusal Mendis? Ben Stokes or Kusal Perera? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE ENG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have won last 4 World Cup matches vs England
The two teams have met 11 times at the ODI World Cup, with England 6-5 up on head-to-head. But, Sri Lanka have won each of the last four meetings, including a quarter-final thrashing in 2011 and a shock result four years ago that put England's home World Cup hopes in jeopardy. Who will come out on top in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru today?
LIVE Updates England vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming details
England will take on Sri Lanka in match no. 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Check when and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE ENG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: It's almost even in head-to-head
England and Sri Lanka have faced off in ODI cricket 78 times in the past with England winning 38 times and Sri Lanka emerging victorious 36 times with one match ending in tie and three in no-result. Who will have the edge when the two sides face off in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru today?
LIVE Updates England vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Chris Woakes in for Reece Topley
Brydon Carse has been named as replacement for injured England pacer Reece Topley. But Chris Woakes is likely to replace the injured left-arm pacer for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.
LIVE ENG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews to replace Chamika Karunaratne
Former captain Angelo Mathews has come into the Sri Lankan side to replace injured pacer Mathesha Pathirana. Mathews will be expected to play against England in Match no. 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, replacing all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne to bolster the Sri Lankan batting.
LIVE ENG vs SL: Both team squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran.
LIVE ENG vs SL WC 2023: Tough test for both sides
Both teams have a difficult challenge of facing each other tomorrow. England are in desperate need of something positive to get them going in their 2023 World Cup campaign whereas Sri Lanka also need to be on their toes in every contest they play from here.
LIVE SL vs ENG World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka predicted 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
LIVE ENG vs SL WC 2023: England's predicted 11
Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook/Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), David Willey/Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes/Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood.
LIVE ENG vs SL ICC World Cup 2023: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup game set to take place at Bengluru tomorrow. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the game.