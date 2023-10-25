Highlights | ENG Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Sri Lanka Thrash England By 8 Wickets

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka bowled out a listless England for just 156 in under 34 oves after the Three Lions won the toss match 25 and opted to bat first at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. England were beaten by 8 wickets. Moeen Ali was back in the XI while Harry Brook had been left out. There were other 2 changes in England XI but to no avail as no batter stepped up guide the team to a strong total.

For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews came in. And what a comeback it is as he finished with two wickets. Mathews provided the first breakthrough as he got rid of Dawid Malan.

Jos Buttler's side has suffered from some major blows in the tournament already and this game is very important to keep their hopes of defending the title alive within the minds of their players and fans. Sri Lanka has gone down the same road in this tournament so far. However, their recent win against the Netherlands have got some much-needed momentum for them.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 25 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs England.