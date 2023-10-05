Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Highlights: India Hockey Team Win Gold, Qualify For Paris Olympics
Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Highlights: India has won 95 medals - 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze till October 6 in China.
The Indian men's kabaddi team thrashed Pakistan in the semi-final match in Asian Games 2023. Last time, India won a silver after getting beaten by Iran in Jakarta in 2018. India will be aiming to reclaim the gold medal. The men's cricket team booked a spot in the final of the men's cricket event which will take place tomorrow. India chased down 97-run target after restricting Bangladesh to just 96 for 9 in 20 overs. India did so in just 9.2 overs powered by fifty from Tilak Varma and a good knock by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Bangladesh displayed their worst show in the tournament as India made short work of them to qualify for the Asian Games men's cricket event final, the gold medal match, and also assure a silver medal.
Earlier, Sai Kishore and the rest of the spinners pushed Bangladesh on back foot right from the start after Indian men's cricket team won the toss in the first semi-final vs Bangladesh of Asian Games 2023 and opted to bowl first at Hangzhou in Republic of China at the Asian Games 2023. Bangladesh batters had no clue how to bat against the quality of Indian bowling attack. India will be playing Afghanistan in the final as they beat Pakistan in the other semi-final to qualify for the last-two.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Fight for gold in on
Satwik and Chirag have booked their spot in the finals of the Badminton men's doubles competition after beating Malaysia in the semifinals.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Badminton update
Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty are in action in the semifinals against Malaysia. They are leading game 1 by 17-12. An extraordinary performance from the Indian pair.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Chess Update
With one round left, India's men and women team are second on the leaderboard. Philippines lead in the women section and China are on top in the men's table.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Gold Alert
India Seizes Gold Medal with 5-1 Victory Over Japan in Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games in Hangzhou
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update
59' Harmanpreet Singh scores to put the game beyond all doubt.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Indian men's bridge team clinches the SILVER medal
Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari, and Sumit Mukherjee faced a defeat in the final against Hong Kong China with a score of 238.1-152. India has shown improvement from its previous performance, where they secured a bronze medal back in 2018.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Wrestling Update
Aman secures a commanding 11-0 victory through technical superiority. After the restart, Aman once again forces the Chinese wrestler out of the mat before Liu receives a caution. Aman then secures the next four points with a takedown.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update
Halfway through the hockey match, the score stands at IND 1-0 JPN. Manpreet Singh executes a reverse hit, and it results in a goal! The umpire reviews the play for any obstructions, but the goal is confirmed.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Another Bronze For India
In the second half, Kiran began to feel the pressure and shifted to a more defensive strategy. However, Mongolia managed to stage a comeback, earning her first two points through a reversal. With only 72 seconds remaining, Kiran secured a four-point lead. Although a warning to the Indian opponent granted Ganbat an additional point, it wasn't sufficient, as Kiran expertly managed the clock and secured the BRONZE medal!
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Abhinav Bindra On India's Achievement
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Women’s freestyle 76kg
Up next is the women's freestyle 76kg bronze medal match between Ariunjargal Ganbat and Kiran. With India already securing 100 medals, can Kiran contribute to increasing the count?
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Upset For Pakistan
Afghanistan maintained their composure in a tense semi-final clash against Pakistan. Opting to field first, Afghan bowlers impressed, restricting Pakistan to a low total. Chasing 116 on a sluggish pitch, Afghanistan's openers struggled, but Noor Ali Zadran provided crucial boundaries. Gulbadin Naib's calm leadership led them to victory, setting up a final showdown with India. Stay tuned for the bronze and gold medal matches tomorrow!
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Women's freestyle 62kg category
Sonam secures the bronze in the women's freestyle 62kg category. She clinches victory by earning more points, defeating her Chinese rival, Long Jia, with a score of 7-5.
Asian Games LIVE: Afghanistan Beat Pakistan In Men's Cricket Semis
Afghanistan cricket team has qualified for the final and will play India in the gold medal match on October 7. They beat Pakistan by 4 wickets. Chased down the 116-run target in just 17.5 overs. Pakistan play Bangladesh tomorrow for bronze medal.
PAK 115 (18)
AFG 116/6 (17.5)
Afghanistan won by 4 wkts
Asian Games LIVE: India Medals Tally
The total number of medals won by India at the point of time, those assured aside, is 88. Including 21 gold medals, 32 silver and 35 bronze medals. This is already India's biggest medal haul ever in Asian Games.
Asian Games LIVE Updates: India beat Pakistan
Big win for the India men's kabaddi team in the semi-final of Asian Games 2023. They beat Pakistan with a huge margin to move to the final wherein they will either play Iran or Chinee Taipei. A medal is also confirmed.
IND 61-14 PAK
Asian Games LIVE: India approaching win
Less than five minutes to the match remaining. Iran awaiting India in the men's kabaddi finals. India about to Pakistan in what was a one-sided contest. Indian raiding has been just terrific.
IND 59-11 PAK
Asian Games LIVE Updates: India dominate
India continue to dominate. Sachin with a stunning raid, great athleticism from him. He escapes a double thigh hold from Mudassar Ali with an acrobatic effort.
IND 46-8 PAK
Asian Game 2023 LIVE: India begins second half on good note
Four points for India immediately after second half begins. Pakistan gain 2 defence points. Pakistan showing slight improvement in the match.
IND 35-8 PAK
Asian Games LIVE Updates: India Maintain Lead Over Pakistan
Half-time in men's kabaddi semifinals. India maintain a strong lead over the arch-rivals. Naveen has been the best player, not having any unsuccessful raid. This seems to be a one-sided contest right now.
India 30-5 Pakistan
Asian Games 2023: India Vs Pakistan Men's Kabaddi
If you are here by clicking on th app, this is a semi-finals of the Asian Games Men's Kabaddi math and not final. Apologies for the error.
India continue to dominate the mat as we can see a clear gap in quality and skills.
IND 21-5 PAK
Asian Games LIVE: India continue to dominate in men's kabaddi semis
Pakistan under fire. India inflict the second all-out on Pakistan, who look clueless to be honest on the mat. Lats ten minutes left in the first half.
India 20-5 Pakistan
Asian Games LIVE: India take lead over Pakistan in kabaddi semis
What a comeback from India. Pakistan were 4-0 ahead but Naveen Kumar has singlehandedly brought the team back in a dominant lead. India lead 6-4 an all six belongs to Naveen. He inflicts an all-out now on Pakistan with a superb raid.
India 11-4 Pakistan
India Vs Pakistan Men's Kabaddi semi-finals LIVE: Pakistan take lead
Pakistan start on the offensive a they take a 4-1 lead. Vishal is out in the fitst minutes of the match. Naveen does a tough and go and gains India a point to make it 4-2 as Pak lead.
India 2- 4 Pakistan
Aian Games 2023: India Vs Pakistan semis begins
Indian Men’s Kabaddi Team Road To Final
October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh
October 4, Wednesday - India 63-26 Thailand
October 5, Thursday - India 50-27 Chinese Taipei
October 5, Thursday - India 56-28 Japan
Pakistan raid first. Let's see how this pans out.
Asian Games LIVE Updates: Prannoy win bronze.
Disappointent for HS Prannoy in the men's semis as he loses to Li Shifeng of China in two straight games. He wins a bronze.
21-16, 21-9.
Kabaddi men's final coming up next between India and Pakistan.
Asian Games LIVE: Prannoy in action
HS Prannoy aims for a spot in the final of the Men's singles final as he takes on Li Shifeng from China. It is going neck and neck right now in the first game.
India men's kabaddi team will be in action from 12.30 pm IST in the final vs Pakistan.
Asian Games LIVE Updates: Bajrang out in semis
Big upset in men's wrestling as medal hopeful Bajrang Punia loses semifinal bout and heads to the bronze medal match. He loses his Men’s Freestyle 65kg bout to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 0-8 via points.
LIVE Updates Asian Games: Wrestling
In Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/4 final, Kiran makes it to semi-finals. She defeats Japan’s Nodoka Yamamoto 3-0 by points to make it to the last four.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Bridge Update
India loses Men’s Team session 4. India lost Session 4 in the Bridge Men’s Team event to remain behind Hong Kong in the final. Hong Kong is on 174.1 points whereas India is currently on 123.
Asian Games LIVE: Wrestling Update
India’s Aman Sehrawat beat Iran’s Ebrahim Khari by Technical superiority to win the Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 final.
IND 17 - 8 IRI
India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games LIVE: India into the final
India thrash Bangladesh by 9 wickets with over 10 overs remaining as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma chase down 97-run target in quick time. Fifty fo Varma and an all-round display from Indian team as they assure a silver medal and will play the gold medal match with either Pakistan or Afghanistan tomorrow.
BAN 96/9 (20)
IND 97/1 (9.2)
India won by 9 wkts
IND VS BAN, Semifinal 1 Asian Games LIVE: Win loading
Tilak Varma smashes Afif Hossain for a big six over deep square leg boundary. India enter the 80s. The win is loading as the target is approaching. Mere formalities left in the match now.
BAN 96/9 (20)
IND 83/1 (8.2)
India need 14 runs in 70 balls
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India Cruising In Chase
Tilak Varma now takes charge and hits some powerful shots off the spinner Rakibul Hasan. India stay on top and are quickly nearing the winning mark. Matter of time now.
BAN 96/9 (20)
IND 68/1 (5.4)
India need 29 runs in 86 balls
Asian Games IND vs BAN LIVE: Gaikwad Launches Attack
India opener and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad launches attack. He is already 25 off 8 balls having smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes. He is looking to attack every ball he is facing. Tilak Varma playing well at the other end as India cruising in chase.
BAN 96/9 (20)
IND 36/1 (3.1)
India need 61 runs
Asian Games LIVE: India Lose Yashasvi Jaiswal
Poor start by India in the chase of 97 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal falls in just the first over of the match for a duck. Ripon Mondol with the wicket. Tilak Varma comes out to bat at No 3.
BAN 96/9 (20)
IND 5/1 (1)
India need 92 runs
India vs Bangladesh Asian Games Semifinal: India Need 97 To Win
Bangladesh make just 96 for 9 in 20 overs after India won the toss and asked them to bat first in Asian Games 1st semi-final. Poor batting effort from Tigers. Sai Kishore and other spinners bowled well. India need 97 to win in 120 balls to assure a silver medal and qualify for the final, the gold medal match.
BAN 96/9 (20)
IND VS BAN, Semifinal 1 LIVE Score: Bangladesh look for 100
Two overs remaining in the innings and Bangladesh will be looking to cross the three figure mark in the competition. That would give them some motivation to keep fighting for a win.
BAN 90/8 (18.1)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Bangladesh lose another one
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury walks back to the hut. Ravi Bishnoi with the wicket. Bangladesh have been pretty ordinary with the bat in this innings. India's spinners have done the job so far for the team.
BAN 76/7 (16.2)
IND VS BAN, Semifinal 1 Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Bangladesh Lose 6th Wicket
Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket in form of Afif Hossain, who made 7 off 15 balls. Sai Kishore gets his third wicket. Bangladesh in all sorts of trouble here. Pacers will soon come back on to bowl the death overs.
BAN 63/6 (14.4)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Bangladesh lose half of their side
Bangladesh are now five down as Sai Kishore picks another one. Shahadat Hossain departs as Tilak Varma takes the catch. Half of the side back to the hut as India continue to dominate the proceedings.
BAN 47/5 (11.1)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh lose 4th wicket
Parvez Hossain Emon departs. Tilak Varma with the wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a good catch. Shahadat Hossain, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Ravi Bishnoi, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.
BAN 40/4 (10)
IND VS BAN, Semifinal 1: India on top
Bangladesh look to fight the brilliant bowling attack of the Indian team. Tigers are in trouble as Indians have kept it tight while also picking wickets. Afif Hossain and Emon on strike as Tilak and Sundar bowl in tandem.
BAN 36/4 (8.4)
IND vs BAN Asian Games LIVE: Bangladesh Lose 1st Wicket
Joy departs. Bangladesh lose their first wicket. Sai Kishore with the wicket as Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a safe catch. Saif Hassan, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
BAN 18/1 (4.2)
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Bangladesh In Deep Trouble
India strike twice in the same over. Wickets for Washington Sundar as he dismisses Bangladesh captain Saif Hassan and Zakir Hasan in the 6th over of the innings. Bangladesh have now lose three wickets inside the powerplay.
BAN 22/3 (6.1)
IND VS BAN, Semifinal 1 Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Sundar into the attack
Washington Sundar has come into the attack in only the third over of the day. Shivam Dube goes off as India aim to break the opening stand.
BAN 17/0 (3.5)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Emon, Joy open innings
India's Arshdeep Singh opens the bowling for India. Emon and Joy come out to open the innings for Bangladesh with the bat. Good over so far from Arshdeep Singh.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Playing 11s
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ripon Mondol
India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Toss News
India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss and opts to bowl first.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Toss coming up
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh match is coming up. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.
LIVE BAN vs IND Asian Games: India face Bangladesh tomorrow
Bangladesh will face India in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 at the ZJUT Cricket Field, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. India defeated Nepal by 23 runs in the quarterfinal clash while Bangladesh defeated Malaysia in their match.
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Look Out For Sai Kishore
Sai Kishore is another batter fans should look out for. He will be looking to make an impact in this contest. Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh are other batters who will be explosive with their approach.
LIVE IND vs BAN Semi final: Stars to watch out for
Yashasvi Jaiswal is the player to watch out for in the upcoming clash between India and Bangladesh. He scored a sensational hundred in the clash against Nepal which India won recently.
LIVE Asian Games India vs Bangladesh: Livestreaming details
The Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh will be played tomorrow in China.
India vs Bangladesh Men's Semi-Final Match In Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND vs BAN In India Online And On TV And Laptop?
Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep.
Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games LIVE: Gaikwad Vs Hassan
Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the Indian team vs Bangladesh in the first semifinal of men's cricket at Asian Games 2023 with an aim to seal a spot in the final, which will be the gold medal match. Watch this space for all latest updates.