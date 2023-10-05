Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Highlights: India Hockey Team Win Gold, Qualify For Paris Olympics

The Indian men's kabaddi team thrashed Pakistan in the semi-final match in Asian Games 2023. Last time, India won a silver after getting beaten by Iran in Jakarta in 2018. India will be aiming to reclaim the gold medal. The men's cricket team booked a spot in the final of the men's cricket event which will take place tomorrow. India chased down 97-run target after restricting Bangladesh to just 96 for 9 in 20 overs. India did so in just 9.2 overs powered by fifty from Tilak Varma and a good knock by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Bangladesh displayed their worst show in the tournament as India made short work of them to qualify for the Asian Games men's cricket event final, the gold medal match, and also assure a silver medal.

Earlier, Sai Kishore and the rest of the spinners pushed Bangladesh on back foot right from the start after Indian men's cricket team won the toss in the first semi-final vs Bangladesh of Asian Games 2023 and opted to bowl first at Hangzhou in Republic of China at the Asian Games 2023. Bangladesh batters had no clue how to bat against the quality of Indian bowling attack. India will be playing Afghanistan in the final as they beat Pakistan in the other semi-final to qualify for the last-two.

Check LIVE Score and Updates From Asian Games 2023