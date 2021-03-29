हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Holi 2021

Holi 2021: India’s cricket stars wish fans happy and safe Holi

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

Holi 2021: India’s cricket stars wish fans happy and safe Holi
Virender Sehwag playing Holi with his family (Source: Twitter)

Former and present India’s cricket stars on Monday took to Twitter to wish their fans a happy Holi. A number of them also asked their fans to stay safer and at home during the festival.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish fans while posting pics of himself playing Holi with his family.

"Happy Holi... May this festival of colours bring you happiness, love and joy. Stay safe everyone," said opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

"Wishing everyone a very #HappyHoli Hope you all are celebrating safely at home with friends and family," said India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"May the festival of colours bring joy to our lives. Wishing you a very happy holi. Stay safe, celebrate responsibly," said wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had to miss the entirety of the home series against England due to an injury he sustained in Australia, also wished fans a happy Holi.

"Happy holi everyone. May the almighty bless our lives with colours of happiness, peace and joy. Stay home and stay safe," said Jadeja.

"Love and warm wishes to everyone celebrating Holi today! Wishing everyone a fun, safe and joyous festival of colours. #HappyHoli," said wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

"May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone's life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi #HappyHoli2021," said former player Yuvraj Singh.

"Happy Holi," tweeted veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh.

 

"May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colours of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi," said former batsman VVS Laxman.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

