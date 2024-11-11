How Former Pakistan Cricketer Reacted To Team India Not Travelling To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025?

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 inches closer, the question of whether India will travel to Pakistan has become a highly contentious issue, casting a shadow over one of cricket’s most anticipated tournaments. The decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to skip the event unless hosted at a neutral venue has stirred up a storm. In response, several former Pakistan cricket greats, including Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq, have not held back in expressing their disappointment and frustration over India’s unyielding stance.

Miandad’s Call for Boycott: “Pakistan Will Prosper Without India”

Never one to mince words, former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad voiced his anger over India's stance, labeling it a “joke.” Miandad believes that Pakistan cricket will thrive regardless of India's involvement, emphasizing that Pakistan is capable of standing on its own in the international arena. He called for a boycott of India if they continue to refuse to travel, arguing that the financial appeal of India-Pakistan matches is not worth compromising Pakistan's dignity.

“It is a joke that this is happening,” Miandad said. “Even if we don’t play India, Pakistan cricket will not only survive but prosper. I would like to see how the ICC events generate revenue without an India-Pakistan match,” he added, sending a clear message that Pakistan's cricket future does not depend on its contentious neighbor.

Inzamam-ul-Haq: “India is Depriving the Game of a Historic Occasion”

Joining Miandad in condemning India’s stance, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed disappointment, emphasizing that the Champions Trophy is a landmark moment for Pakistan. Hosting such a prestigious ICC event was expected to mark Pakistan's full return to international cricket following years of exclusion from hosting due to security concerns after the 2009 attacks. Inzamam argued that by refusing to participate, India is denying fans the thrill of an India-Pakistan clash and depriving the game itself of a historic occasion.

“The Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a big moment for our cricket. India’s decision is a blow to the spirit of the sport,” said Inzamam. “There is no security threat to the Indian team here. They would get the best hospitality.”

Rashid Latif: “India’s Decision is Purely Political”

Former wicketkeeper and captain Rashid Latif added his voice to the mix, suggesting that India's decision is motivated more by politics than legitimate security concerns. According to Latif, other cricketing nations, including Australia, England, and New Zealand, have toured Pakistan in recent years without issue. For Latif, the fact that India is the only major team resisting feels unjust and sets a harmful precedent.

“This decision by India is purely political, and that should be unacceptable in all sports, including cricket,” Latif remarked, highlighting how sports and politics should not be intertwined.

A Familiar Pattern: The Hybrid Model Proposal

Reports indicate that the BCCI may propose a “hybrid model,” with India’s matches being held at neutral venues, such as the UAE or Sri Lanka. This concept, however, raises its own set of concerns and compromises. The model was previously tested during the 2023 Asia Cup, when Sri Lanka hosted India’s matches despite Pakistan being the official host. Many in the cricket community see this as a weak solution that undercuts the integrity of a tournament hosted in one specific nation.

Inzamam and Miandad, among others, feel that allowing a hybrid model is merely a half-measure, undermining Pakistan's authority as a host and depriving fans of a truly immersive experience in Pakistan. In their view, this approach only fuels the rift rather than fostering cricket diplomacy.

The Broader Impact on Cricket Diplomacy

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is among the most intense in sports, carrying not just competitive tension but deep-rooted political undertones. For decades, these two cricket powerhouses have shared a tumultuous relationship, and the Champions Trophy situation is only the latest episode in a long-standing saga. Experts argue that India’s decision could affect the tournament’s commercial appeal and damage diplomatic efforts to foster harmony between the nations through sport.

Pakistan’s Determination to Move Forward

Despite the hurdles, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials remain determined to host the Champions Trophy. “Pakistan is committed to delivering a successful tournament regardless of whether India participates,” said PCB official Mohsin Naqvi, reflecting Pakistan’s resolve to showcase the country’s ability to host major events safely and efficiently. This resilience, he suggests, sends a powerful message that Pakistan is fully capable of standing independently on the global cricket stage.