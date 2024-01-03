How Many Viewers Watched IPL 2024 Auction? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Informs About New Viewership Record

After the recent IPL 2024 auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared exciting news about the remarkable surge in viewership, highlighting a substantial 57% increase compared to the previous auction. Through X (formerly Twitter), Shah proudly announced that the IPL auction had captivated a staggering total of 22.8 million viewers, eclipsing the figures from the 2022 auction.

In his tweet, Shah celebrated the IPL's ascension to new heights, emphasizing the unprecedented peak viewership and the substantial rise in engagement. He attributed this phenomenal growth to the unwavering pursuit of excellence within the league. Shah's message conveyed the league's commitment to pushing boundaries, aiming to deliver exhilarating moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide in the upcoming IPL season.

"Soaring to new heights this season at the@IPL auction with a record-breaking peak of 22.8 million viewers - a remarkable 57% increase from last year! Excellence is our driving force, and we're geared up to transcend boundaries and deliver exhilarating moments for cricket fans worldwide in the upcoming IPL season," tweeted Shah.

Soaring to new heights this season at the @IPL auction with a record-breaking peak of 22.8 million viewers - a remarkable 57% increase from last year! Excellence is our driving force, and we're geared up to transcend boundaries and deliver exhilarating moments for cricket fans_ pic.twitter.com/WNoa874p7Q— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 3, 2024

The IPL 2024 auction's success wasn't solely measured by the numbers; it represented an embodiment of the league's vision to consistently elevate the cricketing experience. Shah's announcement reverberated across cricket circles, resonating as a testament to the IPL's enduring popularity and its ability to attract a global audience.

The significant surge in viewership underscored the IPL's ability to evolve and captivate fans' attention through its blend of top-tier cricketing talent, strategic team selections, and engaging auction proceedings. Shah's tweet encapsulated the league's dedication to innovation, promising more thrilling and boundary-breaking moments in the forthcoming IPL season.

The remarkable growth in viewership not only reflected the IPL's success but also hinted at the league's potential to continually redefine the cricketing landscape. With the promise of delivering enthralling experiences, the IPL 2024 auction's record-breaking viewership served as a testament to the league's enduring appeal and its unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled entertainment for cricket aficionados globally.