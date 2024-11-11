ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Without India? Pakistan Explores 'Minus India' Format For The Tournament - Reports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly exploring the possibility of hosting the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan without the participation of the Indian cricket team. This follows a decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which recently conveyed its concerns over security in Pakistan to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BCCI has reportedly expressed strong reservations about sending the Indian team to participate in the tournament on Pakistani soil.

According to a report published by The Nation, the PCB is considering alternative formats for the Champions Trophy, including one that could potentially exclude India. Sources close to the PCB suggest that a "minus-India" model is being discussed as a backup plan to avoid relocating the tournament to a neutral venue. The Pakistani board plans to formally request an explanation from the BCCI regarding its stance, while also proposing this new format to the ICC as a possible solution.

What Is "Minus-India" Format

The PCB is exploring the unprecedented option of organizing the Champions Trophy without India, a move that could set a new precedent in international cricket. This format would allow Pakistan to proceed with its hosting plans even if the Indian team opts out. However, this decision could have significant financial implications, as India's participation typically boosts viewership and commercial revenue in ICC events.

The PCB’s proposed solution comes as a response to India's consistent refusal to tour Pakistan, citing security threats. The idea of a "minus-India" format aims to preserve Pakistan's right to host the tournament, which was awarded to them by the ICC. If approved, this would be the first time in modern cricket history that a global tournament could proceed without one of the sport’s biggest teams.

Engaging Other Cricket Boards for Support

To solidify its position, the PCB is engaging with other national cricket boards to gather support for its stance. By rallying influential cricketing nations, the PCB hopes to emphasize the importance of keeping ICC events in their original host countries, thereby ensuring that Pakistan does not lose out on its chance to host the Champions Trophy.

The Pakistani government is fully backing the PCB in its efforts to secure the tournament's location. This includes exploring diplomatic channels to persuade the ICC and member boards to support Pakistan's hosting rights. The PCB believes that with the support of other cricket boards, they can pressure the ICC to uphold Pakistan as the tournament’s host nation, even in the absence of India’s participation.

While the discussions are still at a preliminary stage, the PCB's outreach to the ICC and other national cricket boards indicates its determination to host the Champions Trophy in 2025 as planned. However, the possibility of a tournament without India would mark a significant shift in the dynamics of international cricket, considering India's massive fan base and commercial influence.

If the BCCI maintains its stance, it could potentially spark further diplomatic tensions between the two cricketing boards and their respective governments. For now, the PCB remains hopeful that a solution can be reached that allows the tournament to proceed in Pakistan, with or without India's participation.