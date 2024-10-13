Advertisement
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: What India Need To Do To Qualify For Semifinal If They Lose Against Australia

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India will face Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in their final fixture of group-stage on Sunday (October 13). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue started off their campaign with a loss against New Zealand by 58 runs which damaged their chances to qualify for the semifinals.

However, they made an impressive comeback, overcoming both Pakistan and Sri Lanka Women in their following matches. Despite the Indian team's growing confidence, their upcoming clash against the dominant Australians presents a much tougher challenge, given Australia's formidable squad and outstanding recent form.

India Women's Qualification Scenario For Semifinal Of T20 World Cup 2024

Mathematically, if India loses to Australia tonight, they will need Pakistan to beat New Zealand by fewer than 58 runs to advance to the semifinals, thanks to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) over both Pakistan and the White Ferns.

On the other hand, if India Women manage to edge out Australia by just one run, they’ll need New Zealand to defeat Pakistan by at least 18 runs or with 16 balls remaining. However, a convincing win against Australia would keep India firmly in the race for a Women's World Cup semifinal spot. Therefore, India must give their all and aim to upset Australia to boost their chances of qualification.

Australia, with six points from three matches and an impressive net run rate of +2.786, have all but qualified for the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand and Pakistan to fight out for the remaining spot.

However, the defending champions suffered two injury setbacks during Friday’s victory over Pakistan with skipper Alyssa Healy exiting the field due to an "acute injury to her right foot" and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder. With the pair, which will undergo scans on Saturday, expected to miss the crucial clash on Sunday, Australia's depth will be tested.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

