Indian all-rounder Axar Patel showcased his prowess with a Player of the Match performance against Australia in the fourth T20I, making a strong comeback after missing the 2023 World Cup due to injury. Despite his stellar performance, Axar finds himself excluded from India's T20I squad for the South Africa tour, raising eyebrows and prompting a cryptic response from the player.

Move in silence.

Only speak when it's time to say checkmate ____ pic.twitter.com/snDyaPYxPI — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) December 2, 2023

Axar's Stellar Performance in Raipur:

Axar Patel's outstanding figures of 3/16 in the recent T20I against Australia not only secured his Player of the Match award but also played a crucial role in India's series victory. The left-arm spinner displayed remarkable resilience after a challenging period marked by his absence from the World Cup due to a quadriceps injury.

Cryptic Post and Selection Controversy:

Axar Patel, seemingly addressing his exclusion from the T20I squad for the South Africa tour, posted a cryptic message on social media. Accompanying pictures from his stellar performance in Raipur, Axar wrote, "Move in silence. Only speak when it's time to say checkmate." The enigmatic message suggests Axar's response to the decision, leaving fans speculating about his feelings on being sidelined.

Axar's Response to T20Is Snub:

Addressing reporters after the fourth T20I, Axar Patel clarified that he wasn't dwelling on the T20Is snub, emphasizing that squad selection is beyond his control. He expressed normalcy about the decision, acknowledging the return of Ravindra Jadeja as a contributing factor to his exclusion. Axar stated, "I followed what I was doing in the first three matches. I am happy to get among the wickets."

The Unseen Battle: Axar vs Jadeja

As Ravindra Jadeja takes up the role of vice-captain for the South Africa T20Is, the spotlight is on Axar Patel. The dynamics between the two left-arm spinners will be closely monitored, especially if Jadeja's performance becomes a focal point in the upcoming series.

Axar's Perspective on Selection:

In an interview, Axar Patel opened up about his approach, stating, "This is not in my hands. Squad selection wasn’t in my mind, I had been giving my best all this time. It isn’t my decision, it’s the selectors’ decision. I was only following the processes that I followed in the past three games."