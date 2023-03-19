IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AUS 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam, 130PM IST, March 19

Australia will be under pressure to register a win in the 2nd ODI vs India on Sunday at the Visakhapatnam stadium after they were beaten by 5 wickets in the first game, two days ago. The action shifts to Visakhapatnam from Mumbai. The good news for the tourists is that both David Warner and Alex Carey are likely to return after reaching full match fitness. Warner missed the first game as he had not recovered fully from elbow injury while Carey had fallen sick ahead of the Mumbai match. Their return will surely strengthen the Australian batting lineup.

Aussies will also take heart from the fact that Mitchell Marsh played an outstanding knock in the first ODI. Marsh, who opened in Mumbai, smashed 81 off just 75 deliveries which included 10 fours and 5 sixes. It was a rare innings in which just one run was collected by running between the wickets. Rest were just boundaries, either fours or sixes. Marsh will retain his place in the side thanks to this blistering knock.

As far as India are concerned, they will be happy to know that captain Rohit Sharma will return to the playing 11. He had taken a small break to attend a family wedding after the Test series. With Rohit in, Ishan Kishan may have to sit out as KL Rahul has now cemented his position at No 5 for India. Rahul played a match-winning of unbeaten 75 runs to guide India to victory in the first game. Not to forget, Player of the Match Ravindra Jadeja's contribution who too made unbeaten 45, picked 2 wickets and completed one brilliant catch in that game.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Steve Smith

All-rounders – Jadeja, Green, Marsh

Bowlers – Shami, Starc, Zampa, Siraj

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith (vc), Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj

Squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat