WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Concedes 30 Runs In 1 Over As Centurion Ruturaj Gaikwad Runs Havoc In IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, Australia's Glenn Maxwell gave up a massive thirty runs in the final over of India's innings, allowing the hosts to register a massive 222 for three in the third T20 match of the 5-match series. To end the innings, captain Matthew Wade unexpectedly gave the ball to Maxwell when he had not bowled a single over before. In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad reached his first international hundred by hitting the spinner for a six over long-on with the opening ball of the over. The next ball was blasted for a four by Gaikwad, and to make matters worse, Maxwell overstepped, therefore the delivery was called a no-ball. In the end, 30 runs were conceded in that last over of the innings.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field against India in the third T20I clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Men in Blue will look to clinch the series after going 2-0 up in the series. Two consecutive victories in two high-scoring games have showcased the potential of the young players against an experienced Australian side.

The Baggy Greens have made big changes for the final three games as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott are scheduled to return to Australia. Players like Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green will be joining the squad in India. (Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Denies Saying, 'He Pays Batters To Pick Wickets')

Australia skipper Matthew Wade during the toss said, "We will bowl. I don't think it matters a lot, dew should settle in early. We are not a 100 per cent sure, but it's quite wet already and could only become a bigger factor. We were short in a couple of phases, but the boys are in good shape. We have a few going out after this game - Travis Head, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff."

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the toss said, "Happy to bat first, not surprised with the dew coming along early. We just want to do the same thing, have the game plans and express ourselves. One change for us - Avesh replaces Mukesh, who is playing his biggest game, he's getting married and we wish him all the best." (With ANI inputs)