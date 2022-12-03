IND vs BAN 1st ODI Weather report: Will rain play spoilsport at Dhaka? Check here, India vs Bangladesh pitch report and more

Team India are set to lock horns with Bangladesh for a 3-match ODI series, set to begin on Sunday (December 4). Recently, rain has affected Team India during the series against New Zealand in both T20I and ODIs. India won the T20I series but lost the ODI series against the Kiwis. Rohit Sharma and co will aim to clinch the series following the preparation for the ODI World Cup coming up next year in 2023.

In the latest update, pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury, and young pace sensation Umran Malik will replace him. Shami has been struggling with injuries the whole year and is again set to miss another series for Team India. On the other hand, Bangladesh will have Litton Das leading the line instead of Tamim Iqbal, who has been ruled out of the series as well due to injury. The action of India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will begin on 11:30 AM (IST). (Follow LIVE score here)

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI weather report

As per AccuWeather, the chance of rain is zero percent for the India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

IND vs BAN Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain