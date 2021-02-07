हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 Lunch: England start strong with ball, Kohli-Pujara to continue India's fightback after interval

The day began with the visitors adding another 23 runs to their overnight score, as England piled a gigantic 578 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin combined to pick the remaining two batsmen, as both the bowlers finished the innings with three wickets each.  

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 Lunch: England start strong with ball, Kohli-Pujara to continue India&#039;s fightback after interval
England players celebrate after picking a wicket. (Source: Twitter/englandcricket)

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara along with skipper Virat Kohli took the hosts to 59/2 at lunch in their first innings on Day 3 of the opening clash against England in Chennai. Pujara is playing on 20, while his partner Kohli is on 4 as the hosts are still 513 runs behind England's total. 

Kohli, who returns to action after spending some time with family, will be eager to kick-off the new year on a commanding note. 

If the Indian skipper completes a hundred in the upcoming four-match series, the Indian skipper will surpass Australia great Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most tons. Both Kohli and Ponting currently share the top honours with 41 centuries each.

The day began with the visitors adding another 23 runs to their overnight score, as England piled a gigantic 578 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin combined to pick the remaining two batsmen, as both the bowlers finished the innings with three wickets each. 

In response to England, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill couldn't do much as both the batsmen were removed early by Jofra Archer. Rohit was dismissed on 6, while Gill, who looked to be in fine touch, lost his wicket at 29.  

Brief Scores: 

England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

India 1st Innings: 59/2 in 14 overs (Shubman Gill 29 and Chetshwar Pujara 20 batting, Jofra Archer 2/25).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Former Windies pacer Ezra Moseley passes away in tragic road accident
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M10S

Bengaluru: The strength of the Indian Air Force seen at the Aero India 2021 show