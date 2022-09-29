IND vs SA 1st T20: Virat Kohli on VIDEO CALL with wife Anushka Sharma on team bus, Virushka fans love it

Former India captain Virat Kohli might have had a forgettable outing in the first T20I against South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram but Team India completed a dominant eight-wicket win thanks to a sensational performances by their bowlers and fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.

Kohli, who scored a fine 63 to lead India to a series win in the third T20I against Australia earlier this week, was dismissed for just 3 by South African speedster Anrich Nortje. However, his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma was there to comfort him although she was not present in the same country as him. Anushka is currently in the United Kingdom shooting for ‘Chakda Express’, a biopic on legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Kohli was spotted taking to her wife Anushka Sharma on a video call after the first T20I in the team bus while returning back to the hotel at Thiruvananthapuram. Virushka fans at the stadium as well as on social media couldn’t stay calm.

Here is the viral video of Virat Kohli talking to Anushka Sharma…

Virat Kohli ans Anushka Sharma on video call after match. pic.twitter.com/fvwJNRtNNW — Pratham (@72ndCenturyWhen) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, young India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh said ‘adaptability’ is the main focus of the team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, starting next month in Australia. The T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, and Arshdeep said the Indian bowlers are geared up for the tough challenge that awaits them.

“Adaptability is the big motive of our team. The main motive is adapting to the situations and demands of the team, whatever the situations and conditions are,” said the 23-year-old pacer, who made a sensational comeback after a disappointing outing in the Asia Cup 2022 recently. “When we go there (Australia) we will see how the conditions are. I'm looking forward to doing well.”

Arshdeep (3/32) and Deepak Chahar (2/24) broke South Africa’s backbone to help India register an easy eight-wicket win over the Proteas in the low-scoring first T20I of the three-match series here on Wednesday night.

“We are trying to tick all the boxes in the practice sessions and trying to execute all our plans on the field. Today (Wednesday) was really a good example of showing a good power play bowling and we are looking forward to do amazing things in the coming days,” Arshdeep said at the post-match presentation.

(with PTI inputs)