IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I In Durban, 830PM IST, December 14

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa is to be played in Johannesburg today. The series is on the line. The first game in Durban was washed out while the second match was won by home team via the DLS method in what was a rain-curtailed contest. Now, India must pull up their socks and perform today in order to win the match and level the series.

When it comes to picking your fantasy team for the India vs South Africa third T20I, you must give conditions, the form of the players and injury concerns a thought. There are no injury concerns in both the camps. When it comes to form, the players whi shone in the 2nd T20I were Siryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh from India and Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks from South Africa. Needless to say, pick three players at least from this combination. You can also bank on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill who got out for duck in the first match. One of them should click today.

The pitch at the Wanderers' stadium in Johannesburg has always been conducive for batting. Hence, expect the batters having a good time.

Dream 11 suggestions and Tips for IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Reeza Hendricks

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (VC)

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams