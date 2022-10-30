India vs South Africa T20 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Aiden Markram, David Miller steady South Africa's innings
LIVE | IND vs SA T20 World Cup Match: Check India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check all latest updates from India vs South Africa T20 here
LIVE | India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Team India will have their task cut out when they take on South Africa in their third clash of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022. India have had a good tournament so far, beating Pakistan and Zimbabwe respectively in their first two games of the tournament. However, their first big test arrives today at Perth vs a high-quality South African side, who know a thing or two about playing T20 cricket. South African pacers, esepecially, will be a huge challenge for Team India batters on fast track at Perth. South Africa are expected to include one more pacer in the squad, may be in form of Marco Jansen, who has troubled Indian batters in the past.
India will be banking on the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to come good in this big clash. Hardik, Rohit, and Surya especially are good against bounce, they can play their cut shots and pulls too. India are not going to play Rishabh Pant in place of out-of-form KL Rahul, informed the batting coach Vikram Rathour in the pre-match press conference. He said that Rahul will be back playing the role of an aggressor as soon as he starts middling the ball.
South Africa have a dangerous batting attack as well. They have Quinton de Kock in form. Then there is Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller who can all hit the ball long.
Check LIVE Updates from Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Aiden Markram, David Miller steady South Africa's innings
Miller and Markram are scoring at 4 runs per over while the required run rate is almost 10. SA need quick runs now.
LIVE Score RSA 40/3 (10) CRR: 4 REQ: 9.4 South Africa need 94 runs in 60 balls
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Miller survives DRS
Shami forced Rohit to take a review but the ball nicked the bat and David Miller survives. India in search of Miller's wicket
LIVE Score RSA 33/3 (7.5) CRR: 4.21 REQ: 8.3 South Africa need 101 runs in 73 balls
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: South Africa 3 down
At the end of the powerplay, South Africa are 24/3
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: South Africa 3 down
Mohammed Shami strikes in his very first over as he removes South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the last over of the powerplay. David Miller and Aiden Markram are out in the middle.
LIVE Score RSA 24/3 (6) CRR: 4 REQ: 7.86 South Africa need 110 runs in 84 balls
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates
Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw back in the hut.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Double wicket over for Arshdeep Singh
What a bowler he is! Arshdeep strikes twice in the first over to bring India back into the game. Rilee gets hit right in front of the stump but the umpire gave him not out. Arshdeep himself was not convinced but Virat and DK forced Rohit to take the review and it was spot on.
LIVE Score RSA 8/2 (2.2) CRR: 3.43 REQ: 7.13 South Africa need 126 runs
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Wicket on first ball for Arshdeep Singh
And Arshdeep takes yet another first ball wicket as he removes South Africa opener QDK for 1. Great catch by KL Rahul in the second slip.
LIVE SCORE RSA 3/1 (1.2) CRR: 2.25 REQ: 7.02 South Africa need 131 runs
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: India need wickets upfront
Here we go then, India starting with Bhuvi and Arshdeep. de Kock and Temba Bavuma are out in the middle for SA. This chase will be interesting if India take 2-3 wickets in the powerplay
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: India 133/9 (20 Overs)
India finish at 133/9 after 20 overs, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's fiery 68 off 40 balls. The batting lineup of India failed to perform against the South African bowling attack now the India bowlers need to shine if they want to win this contest.
SA need 134 runs in 20 overs to win
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: All eyes on SKY
All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav and R Ashwin as Dinesh Karthik has departed cheaply after he tried to attack Parnell in the 15th over. India need to find a way to get boundaries else it will be very difficult for them to defend a total below 130 against South Africa.
IND - 122/6 (17.3 Overs), Surya 65 (37) & Ashwin 6 (9)
nd half-century in a row!
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Surya on FIRE!
Suryakumar Yadav leading India's comeback as he comepletes his half-century in just 31 balls. Such pressure situation he walked in but he has kept his cool brilliantly. Dinesh Karthik on the other end is saving wicket for India.
IND - 101/5 (15 Overs), Karthik 5 (13) & Surya 51 (31)
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: DK & SKY to score
Dinesh Karthik and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle with a big responsibility on their shoulders to get the Men in Blue to a commanding total. South Africa continue to attack searching for wickets.
IND - 68/5 (11.1 Overs), Surya 24 (17) & Karthik 2 (6)
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: IND 5 down
India are 5 down as Hardik Pandya gets caught by Kagiso Rabada at deep fine-leg again bowled by Ngidi. He is on fire tonight.
IND - 53/5 (9.2 Overs), Surya 16 (9) & Karthik 1 (2)
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Kohli GONE!
India in sorts of trouble as Virat Kohli departs for 12 off 11 balls. Ngidi strikes again as Kagiso Rabada takes a fine catch at the deep fine-leg. India 3 down at the moment, Deepak Hooda walks in.
IND - 41/3 (7 Overs), Surya 1 (2) & Deepak 0 (1)
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Big wicket!
Rohit Sharma caught and bowled by Ngidi for 15 off 14. Not the ideal start India would have wanted as both openers gone. KL Rahul 9 (14) caught by Markram bowled by Ngidi in the same over. India in trouble now.
IND - 30/2 (5.1 Overs), Kohli 2 (3) & Surya 0 (0)
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: IND off to steady start
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have taken India off to a steady start. So far, both batters have smacked a maximum each, KL Rahul took on Wayne Parnell for one down mid-wicket where captain Rohit Sharma pulled Rabada off for a six over fine-leg.
IND - 14/0 (2.5 Overs), Rahul 7 (10) & Rohit 7 (7)
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma open!
Alright the action begins at Perth for the final match of the day. KL Rahul takes guard against Wayne Parnell, left arm seam first up. Play and miss on the first ball for Rahul. He must be nervous due to bad outings in last 2 matches.
IND 0/0 (0.1)
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Deepak Hooda in!
India play an extra batter and Irfan Pathan's prediction comes true!
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Check Playing 11s!
India drop Axar Patel, include Deepak Hooda in lineup. Ngidi comes back SA XI.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: India win toss!
Toss News: Rohit Sharma wins toss and India will bat first.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Pakistan beat Netherlands!
Time for India vs South Africa match now. Indians take the field quickly after Pakistan beat Netherlands. The India vs SA is at the same venue. Perth. Keep watching space for live updates.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Meet unique fans
An Indian boyfriend, and his South African girlfriend have been spotted at the venue Perth before the India vs SA clash.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Toss at 4 pm!
The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash is coming to early closure here at Perth and that is why we may see the toss taking place between India and South Africa at 4 pm IST, at the scheduled time.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Head to head!
It has been 13 years since South Africa defeated India in the ICC T20 World Cup. The last time it happen was way back in 2009 at Nottingham.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Playing 11
India will be worried about the form of KL Rahul in this World Cup. He has had two back to back failures and he looks out of confidence at the moment. Batting coach Vikram Rathour said yesterday that Pant is ready but won't replace Rahul in playing 11 in this match.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Overcast conditions!
The cameras cut to the clouds and it has become very dark in Perth, umpires checking the light and talking to the groundsmen. Pakistan would want to win this and the match to resume. Remember, India vs South Africa to be played here after this match. Not a big rain threat but the dark clouds are floating around.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: NED vs PAK update
Netherland make 91/9 at the end of 20 overs. Bas de Leede was retired hurt by the Rauf delivery. Run out on the last ball. Pakistan should make it easily. But you just never know.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: A Kohli record awaited!
With the India vs South Africa match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Indian Batsman Virat Kohli has a chance to beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record of most runs scored in the T20 World Cup.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Perth Weather News!
The weather in Perth was not really up to the mark for a game of cricket as it showered for a bit but the weather looks fine now as Pakistan vs Bangladesh match is happening right now. The India vs South Africa match to start at 4.30 pm IST.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Dream11 update!
There are many stars playing in the T20 World Cup clash between India and South Africa. Kohli, Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Rabada and others. You must be having a tough time making your fantasy XI or Dream 11.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Check out LIVE stream details
India and South Africa match is set to be a high-octane contest, so expect a lot of fireworks. It will essentially be India's batting vs SA's pace bowling. India have many batting stars like Kohli, Rohit, Surya, Hardik. SA have high-quality pacers in Nortje, Rabada and Parnell.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa match here on our LIVE blog. The toss to take place at 4 pm IST, the match to start at 4.30 pm IST at Perth. Stay tuned for all updates related to the match here on our LIVE blog.
