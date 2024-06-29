In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 final, Jasprit Bumrah once again rose to the occasion, delivering a sensational performance by dismissing Rezza Hendricks with a superb delivery. In just the second over, Bumrah showcased his brilliance with a full-length ball that angled into the middle stump before moving away late. Hendricks, attempting a front foot push drive with a straight bat, was completely deceived by the movement. The ball whizzed past the outside edge and shattered the top of the off stump.

It was an absolutely unplayable delivery from the right-arm pacer. Hendricks, who managed to score 4 runs off 5 balls, nodded in resignation as he made his way back to the pavilion.

Watch the video here...

BALL OF THE TOURNAMENT FROM BUMRAH...



The greatest ever for India pic.twitter.com/Ft4hUbd96Z Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024

After a string of poor performances in the ICC T20 World Cup, star India batter Virat Kohli came in clutch during the title clash against South Africa at Barbados on Saturday. After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81.

In the knockouts of the ICC T20 World Cup, Virat holds a fine record. The following are Virat's scores in the knockout matches of the ICC T20 World Cup:

-72* in 44 balls against South Africa in the 2014 T20 WC semifinals

-77 in 58 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 WC finals

-89* in 47 balls against West Indies in the 2016 T20 WC semifinals

-50 in 40 balls against England in the 2022 T20 WC semifinals

-9 in 9 balls against England in the 2024 T20 WC semifinals

-76 in 59 balls against South Africa in the 2024 T20 WC finals

Virat's aforementioned knocks translate to a total of 373 runs in six innings at an average of 93.25, with five half-centuries and best score of 89*. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 145 in the knockouts of the T20 WC.

Virat has also outdone Gautam Gambhir's score of 75 runs against Pakistan to register the highest score by an Indian in the T20 WC final. These two are the only batters to have scored a fifty for India in the T20 WC final.

Virat has ended the ongoing edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty. In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs. (With ANI Inputs)