India vs South Africa Final Live T20 World Cup 2024 Score Updates: Unbeaten India, South Africa Clash Swords

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 08:53 AM IST|Source:
LIVE Score IND vs SA In T20 World Cup 2024 Final: In the T20 World Cup 2024 final, undefeated India and South Africa prepare to clash in Bridgetown, Barbados. For South Africa, the match carries the weight of history, marked by memorable victories and heart-wrenching defeats in past tournaments. A win would symbolize a seismic moment, especially for captain Aiden Markram, aiming to deliver a long-awaited triumph for a nation that has endured its cricketing journey's highs and lows. Meanwhile, India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, have redefined their approach with a resilient spirit, seeking to validate their recent transformations with a major title. Both teams enter the final in excellent form, with India winning six of seven games and South Africa undefeated across seven matches, promising a thrilling contest where individual brilliance, like that of Jasprit Bumrah and Heinrich Klaasen, could tip the scales in this high-stakes encounter.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Here.

29 June 2024
08:52 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where India will take on South Africa in the final. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

