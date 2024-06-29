'Sanju Samson Can Do Way Better:' Rishabh Pant Trolled After Scoring Duck In T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Rishabh Pant had a forgetful knock in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa as he walked back to the pavilion without scoring a single run after facing two balls. Internet was buzzing after Pant scored a duck in the final as fans expressed the 'X-factor' of Team India is not Rishabh Pant but can be Sanju Samson if he gets selected in the playing eleven.

Checkout the reactions here...

Indirectly trolled KL Rahul & Iyer but now look at the performance of this fraud lappebaz choker sympathy merchant Rishabh Pant.#INDvsSAFinal #INDvsSA #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/3YZBDe28Z1 Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) June 29, 2024





He is the biggest Fraud

He is the biggest Scam

He is the biggest Loser

He is the biggest Parchi

He is the biggest ConMan



India always done Injustice To SANJU SAMSON in the name of X Factor Pant. What X factor are you talking about this Guy? #INDvsSAFinal pic.twitter.com/xxNIB3AlKK (@Brutu24) June 29, 2024

The only thing this fraud has done in his career is destroy a real talent like Sanju Samson's career. pic.twitter.com/sUtYXr4CyY June 29, 2024

Indian cricket fans watching Rishabh Pant throwing away his wicket when India needed him the most after dismissal of Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup Finals



Sanju SamsonJaiswal PR merchant Pant in T20s#INDvsSAFinal pic.twitter.com/VUnGYbz5Es Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 29, 2024

Common Knowledge



Sanju Samson Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/3ynr2VRNGY Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) June 29, 2024

I feel sorry for Sanju Samson. Rishabh Pant got a full chance in this World Cup, and if you ignore that one innings against Pakistan where he scored 40 with 5 dropped catches, he did nothing. Does Pant still have a place in T20I cricket? Poor Sanju Samson must feel really… pic.twitter.com/NfLCuYDW5M Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) June 29, 2024

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma concluded his best ICC T20 World Cup as a batter following his dismissal during the title clash against South Africa at Bridgetown on Saturday. Though the skipper had lit up the T20 WC with his fine knocks against Australia in the Super Eights and defending champions England in the semifinals, he could not make it big during the finals.

In the title clash against Proteas, he had started off fine with two successive fours against Keshav Maharaj, including a classy reverse sweep, but was caught by Heinrich Klaasen at backwards square leg for nine in five balls, while attempting a sweep.

In eight matches this tournament, Rohit ended with 257 runs at an average of 36.71, with a strike rate of 156.70. His best score was 92 in 41 balls against Australia, which consisted of seven fours and eight sixes. He ended up as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

The top run-scorer in the tournament so far is Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 281 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.12, with a strike rate of 124.33, with three half-centuries. His best score is 80.

In 47 matches of his T20 World Cup career, Rohit has scored 1,220 runs at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 133.04. His best score is 92. Rohit has smashed 12 half-centuries in 44 games in the tournament and is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history.

Coming to the match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup here at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, on Saturday. At the end of 10 overs, India is 75/3, with Virat Kohli (36*) and Axar Patel (26*) unbeaten. India lost wickets of skipper Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav early.

On their way to the final, the Proteas recorded an authoritative nine-wicket win to end Afghanistan's dream campaign, India defeated England by 68 runs and took revenge for their defeat in the semis of the 2022 edition.