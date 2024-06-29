Advertisement
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

'Sanju Samson Can Do Way Better:' Rishabh Pant Trolled After Scoring Duck In T20 World Cup 2024 Final

T20 World Cup 2024: Rishabh Pant brutally trolled after scoring duck in final vs South Africa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 09:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishabh Pant had a forgetful knock in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa as he walked back to the pavilion without scoring a single run after facing two balls. Internet was buzzing after Pant scored a duck in the final as fans expressed the 'X-factor' of Team India is not Rishabh Pant but can be Sanju Samson if he gets selected in the playing eleven.

Checkout the reactions here...

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma concluded his best ICC T20 World Cup as a batter following his dismissal during the title clash against South Africa at Bridgetown on Saturday. Though the skipper had lit up the T20 WC with his fine knocks against Australia in the Super Eights and defending champions England in the semifinals, he could not make it big during the finals.

In the title clash against Proteas, he had started off fine with two successive fours against Keshav Maharaj, including a classy reverse sweep, but was caught by Heinrich Klaasen at backwards square leg for nine in five balls, while attempting a sweep.

In eight matches this tournament, Rohit ended with 257 runs at an average of 36.71, with a strike rate of 156.70. His best score was 92 in 41 balls against Australia, which consisted of seven fours and eight sixes. He ended up as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

The top run-scorer in the tournament so far is Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 281 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.12, with a strike rate of 124.33, with three half-centuries. His best score is 80.

In 47 matches of his T20 World Cup career, Rohit has scored 1,220 runs at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 133.04. His best score is 92. Rohit has smashed 12 half-centuries in 44 games in the tournament and is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history.

Coming to the match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup here at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, on Saturday. At the end of 10 overs, India is 75/3, with Virat Kohli (36*) and Axar Patel (26*) unbeaten. India lost wickets of skipper Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav early.

On their way to the final, the Proteas recorded an authoritative nine-wicket win to end Afghanistan's dream campaign, India defeated England by 68 runs and took revenge for their defeat in the semis of the 2022 edition.

