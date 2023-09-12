Asia Cup: India LOSE All 10 Wickets To Spinners For 1st Time In ODIs As SL Achieve Rare Bowling Record In Colombo

Sri Lanka pulled off a surprise in front of India in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Saturday, September 12. Led by young Dinuth Wellalage, Sri Lanka bowled out India for a mere 213 in 49.1 overs. Wellalage picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, dismissing top India batters and breaking the back of the Indian batting lineup.

Wellalage finished with a spell of 5 for 40 in 10 overs that also included one maiden. Not to forget, Charith Asalanka, who is considered as a part-time bowler also picked up four wickets. One wicket went to Maheesh Theekshana.

All the wickets went to spinners. This was also the first time that Indian cricket team have got bowled out against spinners in ODIs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also achieved a big record. Sri Lanka have become the first team to bowl out oppositions in 14 successive ODI matches.

India had posted a total of over 350 in the last match vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup. But as they say, this game is a great equaliser and on a track that assisted the slow bowlers, India crumbled down vs the Lankan spinners. The only man who crossed the fifty mark was Rohit Sharma, who struck 53 off 48 balls including 7 fours and 2 sixes respectively.

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul scored in 30s while Virat Kohli finished in single digits. It was difficult to score against the spinners. There were five spinners used by Sri Lanka, who kept the batters on back foot throughout. India had gotten off to another good start, putting up 80 for the first wicket. Wellalage came to bowl in the 12th over and changed the complexion of the game. India went from 80 for 0 to 91 for 3 in the 16th over. Wellalage picked one wicket each in his first three overs, removing giants like Shubman, Virat and Rohit respectively.

India will need to beat Sri Lanka to increase their chances of qualifying for the final of Asia Cup 2023. A loss to Lankans will dent their chances significantly.