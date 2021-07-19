IND vs SL: Krunal Pandya lifts 'spirit of cricket' in series opener, netizens brand it 'Rahul Dravid influence' - watch video

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya garnered compliments from several cricket enthusiasts on Twitter as he was spotted sharing a hug with Sri Lanka cricketer Charith Asalanka during the first ODI between the two sides in Colombo, which the Men In Blue won comfortably by seven wickets.

The incident took place in the third delivery of the 22nd over of the Lankan innings bowled by Krunal, when the hosts were batting on 106/3, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Asalanka present in the middle.

De Silva, who was at the strike knocked the ball with good force straight down the ground but a sharp effort by Krunal saw him collect the ball comfortably. On doing so, Krunal rolled in the pitch during his followthrough and accidentaly bumped with Asalanka at the non-striker's end. Following the incident, Krunal got up and hugged the Sri Lankan batsman, the video of which went viral on social media.

Here is the video:

Fans react

Many took to Twitter to applaud the Baroda and Mumbai Indians cricketer for lifting the spirit of the sport. Some even termed it as 'Rahul Dravid effect', who is currently onboard with the Indian contingent as a coach.

Krunal's clinical show

Krunal was the most economical bowler from the Indian camp as he completed his 10 overs quota at an economy rate of less then three runs an over, which also included one maiden. He gave away 26 runs and dismissed on 14 off 27 deliveries to push the hosts on backfoot.