Watch: Mohammed Siraj Chases Hat-Trick Ball To Boundary Rope; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Burst Into Laughter

Asia Cup 2023: India pacer Mohammed Siraj ran havoc on the Sri Lanka batting order on Sunday (September 17) as he clinched six wickets in his fiery spell record breaking spell in the Asia Cup final. There was a moment when Siraj was on a hat-trick and instead of getting a wicket, he was punched for a four on his hat-trick ball. Charged with adrenaline, Siraj himself decided to chase the ball from stopping it to go to the boundary rope joining fielder Ishan Kishan in the chase. His attempt to stop the four left his teammates including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and more into tears of laughter. (Watch: Mohammed Siraj Runs Riot In Asia Cup 2023 Final Takes 4 Wickets In 1 Over, Video Goes Viral)

Watch the video here:

Mohmmad Siraj also laughing while running, Kohli & gill too#Sirajpic.twitter.com/6hBitPzqwk KT (@IconicRcbb) September 17, 2023

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was also left laughing as he was seen telling Siraj to calm down after the pacer gassed himself in middle of the over with a couple of deliveries still left. Pandya himself later joined the party with the ball taking three wickets for his team to complete the carnage. Jasprit Bumrah also took one wicket in the very first over of the finale clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

However, Siraj wasn't done yet, nor was his 'Sui' celebration. He shattered the stumps by completely beating skipper Dasun Shanaka and sending him for a duck. This was the first time India took six wickets in the first 10 overs in an ODI match. Bumrah went out of the attack and Hardik Pandya came in to take his place alongside the fire-breathing Siraj.