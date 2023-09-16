IND 51-0 (6.1) | IND VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match Live Score: India Create History; Bag 8th Asia Cup Title With Record Win
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Mohammed Siraj Was The Hero Of The Match For Team India.
The night sky ignited with colorful fireworks, but their brilliance paled compared to the sensational performance by Mohammed Siraj earlier in the day. Siraj delivered an extraordinary spell of bowling that would impress in any format of cricket. He took four wickets in a single over and finished with remarkable figures of 6/21 in his seven-over spell, leaving the Sri Lankan team in shambles. The early drizzle had provided some helpful swing, and Siraj expertly exploited it, showcasing lethal precision. Prior to this game, his average against Sri Lanka hovered around 10, making his outstanding performance today all the more astonishing.
Siraj's bowling masterclass, combined with India's dominant victory, left the Premadasa Stadium in a state of shock. Fans had anticipated an exciting final showdown, but the Sri Lankan team failed to deliver. As Shardul Thakur remarked in his post-match interview, the contest seemed to conclude in the blink of an eye, highlighting Siraj's exceptional bowling skills.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 FINAL Match HERE.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: Record-Breaking
In the shortest ODIs by balls bowled, Nepal vs USA in Kirtipur 2020 tops the list with 104 balls bowled, followed by SL vs Zim in Colombo SSC 2001 (120 balls) and Ind vs SL in Colombo RPS 2023 (129 balls*). Also noteworthy is SL vs Canada in Paarl 2003, where only 140 balls were bowled.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: Huge Win For Team India
The sky lit up with fireworks, but they couldn't match the spectacle that unfolded earlier today courtesy of Mohammed Siraj. It was an extraordinary display of bowling that could be cherished in any format of the game. Within a single over, he snatched four wickets, ultimately amassing figures of 6/21 in a 7-over spell, leaving Sri Lanka in disarray. The initial drizzle offered some swing, and Siraj masterfully capitalized on it, a stark contrast to his previous average of about 10 against Sri Lanka. No one could have predicted such a comprehensive improvement. Siraj's demolition work, coupled with India's commanding victory, has left the Premadasa Stadium in a state of shock and awe.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: India Win Asia Cup 2023
India win Asia Cup 2023 for the record 8th time with a dominating win in the final. This is the first time Team India won a multinational tournament since the 2018 Asia Cup.
Live Score SL 50 (15.2)
IND 51/0 (6.1)
India won by 10 wkts
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: India On Top
In the 4th over, Pathirana bowled a low full toss, and Shubman Gill flicked it for a boundary. He then faced a near yorker and managed to squeeze it out. Ishan Kishan drove a full delivery wide of mid-off, taking a single despite a fielding fumble. Another full toss from Pathirana went wide outside off, and Kishan drove it through point for a boundary. Pathirana followed with a yorker, and Kishan squeezed it out.
Live Score IND 45/0 (5) CRR: 9 REQ: 0.13
India need 6 runs
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: Gill on top
Two boundaries from Gill's bat. India just 4 big shots away from winning Asia Cup 2023.
Live Score IND 32/0 (3) CRR: 10.67 REQ: 0.4
India need 19 runs
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: Two boundaries for Ishan
Confidence boosting boundaries for Ishan Kishan. India will look to end this match as early as possible.
Live Score IND 17/0 (2) CRR: 8.5 REQ: 0.71
India need 34 runs
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: Good Start For India
It will be important for Ishan Kishan's confidnece that he finishes this game and goes back unbeaten. Since the Pakistan game at the start of Asia Cup 2023, he has not scored many runs. Meanwhile Gill hits a boundary to end the over.
Live Score
SL 50 (15.2)
IND 7/0 (1) CRR: 7 REQ: 0.9
India need 44 runs
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: Here we go then!
Ishan Kishan is along side Shubman Gill to chase this target of 51 runs in 50 overs. Let's see how it goes!!!
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Siraj After Magical Spell
"Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn't get the five-for. Realised you get what's in your destiny. Did not try too much today. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive."
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Final Asia Cup 2023: The Siraj Show
Mohammad Siraj's sensational bowling performance has left Sri Lanka in disarray, resulting in their lowest-ever ODI total against India. While Bumrah struck early by dismissing Kusal Perera, it was Siraj who stole the spotlight with his exceptional display. His mastery over swing and seam movement left the Sri Lankan batsmen utterly baffled. In a mere 90 minutes, Siraj accomplished a series of record-breaking feats, culminating in a remarkable six-wicket haul. The turning point of the match occurred when he secured four wickets in a single over, sealing Sri Lanka's fate. Hardik Pandya, following Siraj's lead, contributed by taking three wickets, ensuring Sri Lanka's total was limited to a mere 50 runs. Now, the question remains: How swiftly can India chase this target? Stay tuned to find out shortly.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Gone!
Hardik Pandya takes another one as Sri Lanka go nine down now with just 50 runs on the board. India on top of this contest at the moment. Sri Lanka all out for 50 runs now, it is one of the lowest scores in ODI cricket.
SL: 50 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma and he gives away just one run in his first over. Hardik Pandya comes into the attack from the other end replacing Siraj now.
SL: 50/8 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup: Lanka 8 down
Sri Lanka are eight down at the moment and Siraj is still steaming in with some serious swing and pace for Team India.
SL: 49/8 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup: Gone!
Pandya joins the party now, Wellalage caught by KL Rahul as he gets trapped by the pacer with a bouncer. India in complete control of this contest.
SL: 40/8 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup: Sri Lanka in trouble
Sri Lanka are seven down at the moment in the Asia Cup final and India are all over their opposition at the moment.
SL: 39/7 (12 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka score: Gone!
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now and he gives away two runs in his first over. Siraj comes in and takes another wicket for India as Kusal Mendis is bowled in by the India pacer.
SL: 33/7 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka score: Pandya comes in
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now and he gives away two runs in his first over. Siraj has caused mayhem in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the hosts are in a delicate spot in front of their home fans.
SL: 33/6 (11 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka score: Another chance
Another chance for India but KL Rahul leaves it for Virat Kohli who's standing one the first slip position but he is way deeper than Rahul imagined and the catch has not carried.
SL: 31/6 (10 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka score: Much needed over
A much needed over for Sri Lanka, 12 runs from that Jasprit Bumrah as Kusal Mendis takes some pressure off. Team India continue attack with Siraj from the other end.
SL: 30/6 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: India on top
Team India in a mood to get things done as soon as possible. Eight overs gone and Sri Lanka are looking to find a way back in this contest.
SL: 18/6 (8 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Final: Lanka need a miracle
Sri Lanka need a miracle in this Asia Cup final as India are all over them at the moment. What a game we have had so far in the first seven overs.
SL: 17/6 (7 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Final: Bowled Him!
Mohammed Siraj castles Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka as the opposition go six down now. Carnage from Siraj, doing something like this to the hosts nation of this tournament.
SL: 13/6 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Final Score: Maiden!
Jasprit Bumrah with a maiden over for India now. Sri Lanka in need of a miracle as they are five down in five overs. More than a perfect start for India.
SL: 12/5 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Final Score: Goodness!
Siraj takes three wickets in one over and it is Dhananjaya de Silva 4 (2) caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Mohammed Sira. Indai on a roll in one over.
SL: 12/5 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Final Score: Another one!
Samarawickrama 0 (2) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. Sri Lanka in deep trouble at the moment. And oh my god! Charith Asalanka is caught by Ishan Kishan on the first ball as well. Siraj on fire at the moment, he is on a hat-trick.
SL: 8/4 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Final Score: Gone!
Another one! Pathum Nissanka 2 (4) caught by Ravindra Jadeja bowled by Mohammed Siraj. What a catch that is by Jadeja at the point position. Tremendous pressure on Sri Lanka now.
SL: 8/2 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Final Score: Maiden over
Mohammed Siraj with a maiden over for Team India now. The Men in Blue bowlers mean business today and they are steaming in hard at the moment with some serious pace.
SL: 7/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup: India on top
India start with a bang as Bumrah delivers in the very first over of this final. Sri Lanka in a tricky spot at the moment as they are one down in the first over. Siraj comes in to join attack with Bumrah now.
SL: 7/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Gone!
Kusal Perera 0 (3) caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India off to a dream start in the finale clash against Sri Lanka.
SL: 1/1 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Inspection time
An inspection will take place at 3:30 PM (IST) and the match is likely to begin fifteen minutes after that. Hopefully, no more rain from now on.
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Weather Update
The covers are being taken off now as the rain has stopped but now the question is when the game will begin. Hopefully, this will be the only stoppage for today.
LIVE IND vs SL: Rain comes in
Little drizzle has arrived in Colombo and the groundstaff are quick to react to put the covers on. We will have an update soon on when the game will start now.
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Weather Update
There was a worry that rain will interrupt the finale clash between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo but so far the conditions look fine. It is humid but the rain chances are not so high at the moment.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.
Washington Sundar has replaced Axar Patel in the playing eleven of India due to an injury.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Toss Report
Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and elects to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final: Fresh Pitch
A fresh pitch will be used for the final between India and Sri Lanka. It's a dry one and the captain winning the toss should look to bat first.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final: Toss to come soon
The toss will be taking place shortly but the excitement of this contest is just impossible to explain at the moment. In 30 minutes, we will have the decision about who will bat first.
India vs Sri Lanka: Toss To Take Place At 2.30 PM IST
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka final is not far away. Bright sunshine right now in Colombo. There will be no delay in the toss. Coming up at 2.30 pm IST.
IND vs SL LIVE: All You Need To Know About Match
Date and time: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 3 pm IST and local time.
Venue: India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Weather: Rain likely from afternoon till night in Colombo
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Key Players For Sri Lanka
If Sri Lanka want to win, they need to ensure that they their spinners shine. The last time they played India, Dinuth Wellalage, Asalanka and Theekshana outdid India batters. Additionally, in-form batters like Nissanka and Mendis should continue doing the good work.
Asia Cup Final LIVE: Key Players For India
The most important player for India in the current setup is Hardik Pandya. He is a pace bowling all-rounder who provides the much needed balance. His absence massively affects the team combination. Apart from him, keep an eye on Shubman Gill, Virat, Rohit and Kuldeep.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
India LIVE Final vs Sri Lanka: Gill Struck Ton In Last Match
Shubman Gill hit his first ton of Asia Cup in the last match vs Bangladesh. However, it went in vain as Bangladesh beat India in the last-over thriller by 6 runs. Gill will look to carry the good form into the final.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: All eyes on Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli will be back in India XI for the match. He has already slammed a ton in the competition and will be pumped up to take on Lankans in the final. He needs to pay spin well as that has caused his fall in past few matches.
IND vs SL Asia Cup Final LIVE: Updated Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Is There A Reserve Day?
There is a reserve day in place for the India vs Sri Lanka final of Asia Cup 2023 but only in case the match cannot get completed on the original day.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Final: Check Livestreaming Details
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final begins at 3 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 2.30 pm IST. But do you know how to watch match in India, on TV and digital devices?
Asia Cup LIVE: Will Washington Sundar Play Today?
Washington Sundar, spin-bowling all-rounder, has replaced Axar Patel for the final as the left-arm spinner has been ruled out due to a left quadriceps strain. Sundar is set to play the final if the conditions suit his bowling. Otherwise, expect Shardul Thakur to continue playing at No 8 spot.
IND vs SL LIVE: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah To Be Back
India rested their five players from the first XI they usually play vs Bangadesh. They were Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. All of them are set to make a comeback to the XI today for the big final.
IND vs SL Asia Cup Final: No Maheesh Theekshana In Final
Maheesh Theekshana will miss the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka today. He has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, joining a long list of injured players.
Asia Cup Final LIVE Updates: India's updated squad
Axar Patel has been ruled out due to injury and Washington Sundar called in as replacement.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE IND vs SL Final Asia Cup 2023: Recent Form
During the Super 4 stage of the tournament, both teams showcased their mettle by securing two wins each. India's performance record stood at an impressive NR (No Result), followed by consecutive victories - a testament to their strong form. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, started with a winning streak, but a lone loss slightly dampened their otherwise formidable performance, ending their Super 4 stage with a solid record of W W W L W.
LIVE IND vs SL Final Asia Cup 2023: Huge Blow To Sri Lanka
A hamstring injury has led to Maheesh Theekshana's withdrawal from the match, potentially paving the way for leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha to step in as a replacement for the off-spinning all-rounder.
LIVE IND vs SL Final Asia Cup 2023: Match Details
Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 13, Asia Cup 2023 Final
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Date & Time: Sunday, September 17, 3:00 pm IST
LIVE IND vs SL Final Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Playing XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE IND vs SL Final Asia Cup 2023: India's Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE IND vs SL Final Asia Cup 2023: Pitch Report
The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium is known for its batter-friendly characteristics. Spinners, in particular, find it conducive to their style of play, thanks to the generous turn and bounce it offers. Batsmen can take full advantage of the pitch's batting-friendly nature and accumulate high scores. Consequently, teams that win the toss might opt to chase, given that the typical first innings total hovers around 214 runs.
LIVE IND vs SL Final Asia Cup 2023: Weather Update
Anticipate thunderstorms occurring intermittently throughout the day, carrying a 70 percent likelihood of rain at 7:30 pm local time, which may pose a threat to the game's continuity.
LIVE IND vs SL Final Asia Cup 2023: Head To Head
In their 166 ODIs, India has emerged victorious in 97 encounters, while Sri Lanka has claimed victory in 57 matches.
LIVE IND vs SL: Trouble in Pakistan team
Reports suggest that a heated arguement between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took place in the dressing after the team's exit from Asia Cup.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup Final: Livestreaming Details
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match can be livestreamed on Disney + Hotstar app and website. It can also be watched on Star Sports Network in India.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup Final: Sri Lanka's list of injured players
Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara - all of these first choice players are injured. Hopefully, they will recover before the World Cup begins.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Key battles
The spinners will be key for Sri Lanka and India batters will look to challenge them in the middle-over phase. It will be interesting to see how India go about their gameplan in this contest after facing the same opposition before in this tournament.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup Final: Injury blows
Both teams have suffered from injury blows ahead of the final. Take a look at the list of injured players from almost every cricket team ahead of the busy season.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final: Timings
The toss will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) for the Asia Cup final and the action will begin at 3:00 PM (IST) of the contest. Rohit Sharma and co are the favourites of this contest to lift the trophy tomorrow.
LIVE IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sundar to join
Washington Sundar is set to join the India camp in Sri Lanka for Axar Patel's replacement. India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September 17).
LIVE IND vs SL: Pitch Report
The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has favored spinners throughout the tournament. India are likely to drop Shardul Thakur from the eleven and bring in a spinner.
LIVE IND vs SL Score & Updates: Axar injured
Washington Sundar has joined the Indian cricket team camp in Sri Lanka as a back-up player after all-rounder Axar Patel suffered from multiple injuries during the India vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final
Sri Lanka have been hit with another injury blow and this time it is a key bowler who is responsible for taking wickets in the middle-overs phase.
IND vs SL Final Asia Cup LIVE: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Samara Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesa Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Rohit vs Dasun
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka. Both teams are in great form at the moment. Lankans will defending their title while India will aim to take back the trophy. Watch this space for all latest updates.