IND 51-0 (6.1) | IND VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match Live Score: India Create History; Bag 8th Asia Cup Title With Record Win

The night sky ignited with colorful fireworks, but their brilliance paled compared to the sensational performance by Mohammed Siraj earlier in the day. Siraj delivered an extraordinary spell of bowling that would impress in any format of cricket. He took four wickets in a single over and finished with remarkable figures of 6/21 in his seven-over spell, leaving the Sri Lankan team in shambles. The early drizzle had provided some helpful swing, and Siraj expertly exploited it, showcasing lethal precision. Prior to this game, his average against Sri Lanka hovered around 10, making his outstanding performance today all the more astonishing.

Siraj's bowling masterclass, combined with India's dominant victory, left the Premadasa Stadium in a state of shock. Fans had anticipated an exciting final showdown, but the Sri Lankan team failed to deliver. As Shardul Thakur remarked in his post-match interview, the contest seemed to conclude in the blink of an eye, highlighting Siraj's exceptional bowling skills.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 FINAL Match HERE.