IND vs WI 2nd T20I Toss Report: Nicholas Pooran wins toss and elects to bowl first, Avesh Khan comes in for Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies toss report and playing xi here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Toss Report: Nicholas Pooran wins toss and elects to bowl first, Avesh Khan comes in for Ravi Bishnoi

After the news of match being delayed by 2 hours due to some reasons, the two captains have finally done the toss and Nicholas Pooran has won the toss electing to bowl first at the Warner Stadium, Basseterre in the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies. (IND vs WI 2nd T20I: 'International cricket h ya gully?', Fans angry as match gets delayed for second time, check reacts HERE)

Avesh Khan comes in for Ravi Bishnoi as Rohit Sharma says, "Rohit Sharma: It was quite pleasing for us, the way we played first game. We want the guys to be able to bat anywhere and don't want them to be batting in specific positions. Bishnoi misses out unfortunately and Avesh Khan comes in. It's unfortunate that he misses out but we are trying whatever we can from the team's perspective."

India will look to continue their dominant form against the West Indies as they eye a cleansweep in the T20I series as well after the 3-0 win in the ODI series. West Indies on the other hand would be desperate to make a statement after losing 4 matches till now of the tour.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

