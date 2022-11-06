topStoriesenglish
Watch: Ryan Burl takes 'Catch of the Tournament' to dismiss Rishabh Pant, Twitter reacts

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe.

Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

India batsman Rishabh Pant, who replaced Dinesh Karthik in India's playing XI for their last Super 12 stage game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, failed to play a big role in the first inning with the bat as his innings was cut short when he was batting at three in five balls by Ryan Burl. The Zimbabwe fielder was positioned at long-on to guard the boundary when Pant smashed a ball to his left against the bowling of Sean Williams. However, the shot did not get any elevation and was travelling fast but flat. Ryan ran towards the ball and dived just at the right time to claim a stunning catch.

Also Read: Pakistan dethrone India from top of points table, Rohit Sharma's side need to win against Zimbabwe - Check Reason

Here's the video of Ryan Burl's catch -

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Indian cricket fans were not happy with Rishabh Pant replacing Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI. Here's how they reacted to Pant's failure -

