Watch: Ryan Burl takes 'Catch of the Tournament' to dismiss Rishabh Pant, Twitter reacts

India batsman Rishabh Pant, who replaced Dinesh Karthik in India's playing XI for their last Super 12 stage game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, failed to play a big role in the first inning with the bat as his innings was cut short when he was batting at three in five balls by Ryan Burl. The Zimbabwe fielder was positioned at long-on to guard the boundary when Pant smashed a ball to his left against the bowling of Sean Williams. However, the shot did not get any elevation and was travelling fast but flat. Ryan ran towards the ball and dived just at the right time to claim a stunning catch.

Here's the video of Ryan Burl's catch -

Indian cricket fans were not happy with Rishabh Pant replacing Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI. Here's how they reacted to Pant's failure -

SKY turning out to be player which all of India hoped Rishabh Pant would be in T20s#INDvsZIM — ___ (@EternalBlizard_) November 6, 2022

@cricketworldcup please do not let panauti #RishabhPant playing in Semi Finals. #DineshKarthik is much much much better than him. #WorldCup2022 — Khabri _ (@real_khabri_1) November 6, 2022

DK >> Rishabh Pant in t20is......! — _____ _ (@AkramK2108) November 6, 2022

Rishabh Pant is not the answer currently at the T20I level, full stop. pic.twitter.com/vwQLQfzhn8 — RAJAT GAUTAM (@RajatKu35006291) November 6, 2022

Rishabh Pant trial no 62.. 63? I don't even remember how many times this guy given chance and never performed. Still @BCCI made this guy VC of INDIAN team. Spare a thought for Sanju Samson. What mistake did he do#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/ZjsGZSFFJn — ._____ (@Brutu24) November 6, 2022