India T20I, ODI squad for West Indies series announced; Bhuvi makes a comeback

The Indian selection committee led MSK Prasad on Thursday (November 21) announced the India squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against the West Indies. Virat Kohli will lead both the ODI as well as T20I squad, while flamboyant opener Rohit Sharma will be his deputy.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been returned to both the squads after missing in action due to injury. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also staged a comeback in T20I squad. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who last played a T20I in July 2017, has been included in the squad to stake his claim for 2020 T20 World Cup. The selectors have axed Krunal Pandya from the squad which played against Bangladesh few weeks ago.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled to begin from December 6, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Series Schedule:

T20Is

1st T20I: December 6, Mumbai

2nd T20I: December 8, Thiruvananthapuram

3rd T20I: December 11, Hyderabad

ODIs

1st ODI: December 15, Chennai

2nd ODI: December 18, Visakhapatnam

3rd ODI: December 22, Cuttack