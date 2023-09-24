trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666604
NewsCricket
EXPLAINED: Shreyas Iyer's Controversial Catch By Sean Abbott; Why It Was Ruled Not Out in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI - Watch

At first glance, it appeared that Sean Abbott had taken a clean catch.

In a thrilling encounter between India and Australia in the 2nd ODI, the spotlight was on Sean Abbott's controversial catch attempt that left cricket fans divided and invoked memories of a similar incident involving Mitchell Starc during The Ashes. The third umpire's decision to give Shreyas Iyer a reprieve after Abbott's catch ignited a heated debate. Let's delve into the details of this gripping cricket controversy.

The Catch That Ignited Controversy

In the 31st over of the match, Sean Abbott bowled a deceptive full-toss to Shreyas Iyer. The right-hander attempted to play the ball to the leg side but could only manage a scoop. Abbott, displaying incredible athleticism, dived forward to seemingly complete a brilliant catch.

The Crucial Moment

At first glance, it appeared that Sean Abbott had taken a clean catch. However, the third umpire, Karumanaseri Narayanaiyer Ananthapadmanabhan, intervened, calling for a closer look at the incident. This decision set the stage for a contentious turn of events.

The Controversial Decision

After scrutinizing multiple replays, the third umpire made a surprising call - Shreyas Iyer was declared "not out." The reason behind this contentious decision was that, upon closer examination, it was evident that the ball had grazed the ground while in Abbott's possession. According to cricket's established rules, for a catch to be valid, the fielder must maintain complete control over the ball, ensuring it doesn't touch the ground during the catch-taking process.

Mixed Reactions

This decision sent shockwaves through the stadium and divided fans of both teams. While some lauded the umpire's decision as a demonstration of precision officiating, others criticized it vehemently, arguing that Sean Abbott had demonstrated full control while taking the catch.

Déjà Vu for Australia

This incident eerily resembled a similar catch controversy involving Australia's Mitchell Starc during The Ashes. In that instance, Starc appeared to have caught Ben Duckett at fine leg, but the ball's contact with the ground during the catch led to Duckett's recall.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, commenting on the situation, expressed amazement at seeing such incidents occur twice in just a few months. He highlighted the incredible effort displayed by Sean Abbott but also pointed out that attention to detail had let Australia down in both cases.

The Aftermath

Interestingly, Shreyas Iyer, who was given a second chance, went on to score an impressive 105 off 90 balls. Abbott, however, did not let the controversy affect his performance and soon claimed Iyer's wicket with a well-deserved catch in the deep by Matt Short.

