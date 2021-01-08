India vs Australia 3rd Test: Shubman Gill slams maiden fifty in Tests, earns plaudit from former cricketers

India opener Shubman Gill completed his maiden half-century in Test cricket in the ongoing match between India and Australia in Sydney. The flamboyant opener scored 50 in 101 deliveries, which included eight boundaries.

Starting the innings with senior partner Rohit Sharma, Gill went on to provide India with a solid start. The pair added 70 runs for the first wicket, before Rohit was dismissed by Jos Hazlewood on 26. Gill, however, continued his resistance and went on to slam his maiden Test half-century in his third innings. Shortly after completing his fifty, Gill was removed by Pat Cummins as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and it was brilliantly caught by Cameron Green at gully.

Earlier in the day, Steve Smith's century and Laubuschagne's 91 helped the hosts post 338 in their first innings.

Gill's innings drew praises from the cricket fraternity, with many taking to Twitter to applaud the youngster.

For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats. #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 8, 2021

FIFTY!@RealShubmanGill gets to his maiden half-century in Test cricket. He has batted with a lot of grit here at the SCG. Live - https://t.co/xHO9oiKGOC #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mR96AFoIMP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2021

Shubman Gill’s signature backfoot punch gets better as you watch it twice

pic.twitter.com/TbnHId1caJ — Gill ka backfoot (@ArjunNamboo) January 8, 2021

After this knock Gill became the fourth youngest Indian cricketer after India coach Ravi Shastri, Madhav Apte and Prithvi Shaw to slam a half-century outside the sub-continent. Meanwhile, he became the youngest Indian cricketer to slam a half-century in Australia.

Youngest Indian Opener to Score Test 50+ in Australia Shubman Gill - 21yr 122days

Kl Rahul - 22yr 265days

VVS Laxman - 25yr 64days#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/WpymFHewWl — (@Shebas_10dulkar) January 8, 2021

Youngest Indian openers to score 50+ outside Asia :

20y 44d Ravi Shastri in Eng, 1982

20y 108d Madhav Apte in WI, 1952/53 (he hit four 50+ scores in the tour)

20y 112d Prithvi Shaw in NZ, 2019/20

21y 122d Shubman Gill in Aus, 2020/21 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/R5IR5Ux5ek — Sooraj Ayyappan (@Sooraj_Ayyappan) January 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, Gill engaged in a small banter with Marnus Labuschagne, who was fielding at short-leg. The Australian was heard asking Gill about his favourite player, to which the Indian said that he will let him know after the match.

Gill made his Test debut in the boxing-day match between the two sides played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He had then made valuable contributions with the bat.