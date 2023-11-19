trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690102
India Vs Australia (IND vs AUS) World Cup 2023: Memes Flood Internet As Thrill Grips Final Match- WATCH

India Vs Australia (IND vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup Final Match 2023: As India and Australia clash in the World Cup final, the internet is flooded with memes capturing the intense rivalry, cricket moments, and fan emotions, creating a digital spectacle.

Written By Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Memes Flood Internet As Thrill Grips Final Match- WATCH

With 2 Australian batsman down, India is back on track and promises an intriguing second innings as Australia aims to chase down the target. However, the slow pitch could support bowlers, and without dew, defending the target might pose a tough challenge for India.

However, Indian fans are hopeful that India will lift the world cup trophy becasue throughout the tournamnet Indian bowlers have performed incredibly well. While netizens have been supportive, there is a hilarious meme fest going on X (previously known as twitter). 

Here is a peek at the funny meme fest on X, you cannot miss.

