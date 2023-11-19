India Vs Australia (IND vs AUS) World Cup 2023: Memes Flood Internet As Thrill Grips Final Match- WATCH
India Vs Australia (IND vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup Final Match 2023: As India and Australia clash in the World Cup final, the internet is flooded with memes capturing the intense rivalry, cricket moments, and fan emotions, creating a digital spectacle.
Trending Photos
With 2 Australian batsman down, India is back on track and promises an intriguing second innings as Australia aims to chase down the target. However, the slow pitch could support bowlers, and without dew, defending the target might pose a tough challenge for India.
However, Indian fans are hopeful that India will lift the world cup trophy becasue throughout the tournamnet Indian bowlers have performed incredibly well. While netizens have been supportive, there is a hilarious meme fest going on X (previously known as twitter).
Here is a peek at the funny meme fest on X, you cannot miss.
1 Down...
Aur 4-5 Wicketam Aawam Swaha! #INDvsAUSfinal #INDvsAUS https://t.co/JcTJsj6R1N — Mayank Sachde (@MemeByMak) November 19, 2023
Every Indian Team fans Now : #INDvsAUSfinal #Worlds2023 #Worldcupfinal2023 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mcrrItMQ3e — Indian memes (@_sarcasticvijay) November 19, 2023
King taken 1st wicket #Shami #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/tBxVJ01Zmt— Bunny_Rebalism (@BunnyRebalism) November 19, 2023
indians watching world cup final. #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/MkT63VMd01 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 19, 2023
#INDvsAUSfinal MOOD RIGHT NOW.. pic.twitter.com/aVjKZLtTMR — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 19, 2023
Indian Bowelers
All hopes on you guys
Come On INDIA #INDvsAUSfinal #Worldcupfinal2023 #IndiaVsAustralia pic.twitter.com/S5IwGyt8dd — poorna choudary (@poorna_choudary) November 19, 2023
I hope our team won’t make me delete this meme. #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/mAJ1EUsnSc — Vedant G. (@VedVery5) November 19, 2023
Live Tv