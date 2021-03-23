हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 1st ODI: Hardik and Krunal Pandya become first brothers to play together for India after 9 years

Both all-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya are regular performers for Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians.

India vs England 1st ODI: Hardik and Krunal Pandya become first brothers to play together for India after 9 years
Hardik Pandya hugs his brother Krunal after handing him the first ODI cap in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)

It was an emotional moment for the Pandya family with younger brother Hardik Pandya handing over the first ODI cap to his elder brother Krunal Pandya ahead of the first ODI against England at the MCA stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 23). Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya has been rewarded for some fine performances in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Both all-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya are regular performers for Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians. With brothers in the playing XI for the first ODI, this will be the first time in nine years that two siblings are in the side together.

The last time it happened was nine years back when Irfan and Yusuf Pathan played together in an ODI back in March 2012. The Pathan brothers, of course, were part of the victorious India Legends team which won the inaugural Road Safety World Series title a couple of days back.

Krunal Pandya was in sizzling form with both bat and ball in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda. In five matches, Krunal notched up 388 runs with two centuries and two fifties at an average of 129.33 and also picked up five wickets.

The Pandya brothers lost their father Himanshu in January this year after suffering a cardiac attack. The 29-year-old Krunal has represented India in 18 T20 games before making his debut in ODIs.

Hardik Pandya is a regular member of the Indian team in all three formats of the game.

