India Vs Ireland 2023 T20I Series Begins On Friday: IPL 2023 Stars Look To Shine, Full Squads, Schedule, Livestreaming, All You Need To Know

Team India’s three-match T20I series against Ireland will get underway at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin, from Friday. The Indian cricket team are coming into this series on the back of 2-3 T20I series loss at the hands of West Indies, their first loss to the Windies in 17 years.

With most of first-choice Team India cricketers from skipper Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya given a break from this series ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 later this month, the team will be led by Jasprit Bumrah. The Mumbai Indians pacer returns to the cricket field for the first time after September 2022 after a back surgery.

Apart from Bumrah, Team India line-up will feature some of the top performers from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh, Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The wicketkeeper’s position will be a battle between RR skipper Sanju Samson and Punjab Kings stumper Jitesh Sharma, who has earned his maiden call-up into the Indian team.



The pace attack will feature Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna – both of whom are returning from injuries after missing IPL 2023. All-rounder Washington Sundar will also feature in the series, after recovering from injury.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be led by veteran opener Paul Stirling. The Irish side gave Team India a tough fight in the three-match T20I series last year but India have won all five T20I matches against them till date.

The home side will feature experienced T20I players like Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher and Joshua Little, who turned out for Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Ireland T20I series...

India Vs Ireland 2023 T20I Series Schedule

Friday, August 18: 1stT20I – The Village, Malahide, Dublin – 7.30 PM IST

Sunday, August 20: 2nd T20I – The Village, Malahide, Dublin – 7.30 PM IST

Wednesday, August 23: 3rd T20I – The Village, Malahide, Dublin – 7.30 PM IST

India Vs Ireland 2023 T20I Series Squads

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

How can I watch India vs Ireland T20I Series LIVE in India?

The India vs Ireland T20I Series will be broadcast LIVE on Sports18 channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Ireland T20I Series Livestreaming for free in India?

The India vs Ireland T20I Series will available for livestreaming for free on Jio Cinema website and app.