India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty meet ‘RRR’ star Junior NTR, check PIC

Suryakumar Yadav has been ruling international cricket for over a year now, having risen to No. 1 rank in T20I cricket last year. The Mumbai Indians batter might be finding it hard to break into the ODI side but he reached Hyderabad with the rest of the ODI squad ahead of the first game against New Zealand on Wednesday (January 18).

On their visit to Hyderabad, Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty took the opportunity to meet film star Junior NTR and congratulated him on ‘RRR’ winning at the Golden Globe Awards this year. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are the stars of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit ‘RRR’.

“It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award,” Suryakumar Yadav wrote, with a picture of himself with Jr NTR and wife Devisha.

Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award _ pic.twitter.com/6HkJgzV4ky — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa believes that Suryakumar Yadav will be an X-factor for hosts India in the upcoming 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, adding that he is so happy for the stylish batter, who continues to achieve tremendous success in the white ball cricket. The 32-year-old Suryakumar has been in sensational form and recently smashed his third T20I century during the series against Sri Lanka at Rajkot. However, despite his red hot form, he could find a place in the India's side for the first two ODIs against the island nation before he became the part of the third game.

“In the upcoming World Cup, everyone can be an X-factor but I think right now at the top of my list is Surya Kumar Yadav. Although, he didn’t play much in the ODI series against Sri Lanka,” Uthappa, who is representing Dubai Capitals at the ILT20, said.

“I definitely feel like players, who are getting regular chances will be feeling the pressure to actually keep performing because if they don’t perform, they can’t keep Surya out for a long time,” he added.

Team India will begin their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

