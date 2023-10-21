India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Gets Injured In Nets, Ishan Kishan stung by a honeybee, Big Blows For Team India

As the anticipation for the high-stakes clash between India and New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 continues to build, the Indian cricket team has been hit by a double injury blow. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, two crucial members of the squad, faced unexpected setbacks during their net sessions, raising questions about their availability for the upcoming match against the Kiwis.



Suryakumar Yadav's Wrist Woe

In a dramatic turn of events during a net session, Suryakumar Yadav was struck by a full toss delivered by the team's throwdown specialist, Raghu. The blow landed on Suryakumar's right wrist, leaving him in considerable pain. The batter was seen applying an ice pack to his hand and was forced to exit the nets prematurely. This injury has added uncertainty to his participation in the vital showdown against New Zealand, especially given the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is also nursing an injury.

Ishan Kishan's Unfortunate Encounter with a Honeybee

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, the young and talented wicket-keeper batter, had an encounter with nature's unpredictability. While batting at the nets, Kishan was stung by a honeybee on the back of his neck. The painful incident resulted in Kishan abruptly ending his net session. After being stung, he was seen in visible discomfort and did not resume batting. Fortunately, Kishan is expected to recover swiftly from the bee sting.

Suryakumar's Importance to the Team

Suryakumar Yadav has been making waves in international cricket with his exceptional hitting skills and innovative batting style. He has played 14 ODIs this year, amassing 283 runs at an average of 23.58, including two fifties. With his ability to play 360-degree shots, Suryakumar has been considered a crucial addition to the Indian middle-order, particularly with Hardik Pandya sidelined due to an ankle injury. His potential absence would be a significant setback for the team.

Ishan Kishan's Promising Form

Ishan Kishan, another budding talent in Indian cricket, has demonstrated his prowess with the bat in 17 ODIs this year. He has scored 456 runs at an impressive average of 35.07 and a strike rate of over 93. With four fifties to his name, including a best score of 82, Kishan has established himself as a dependable batter in the squad. The honeybee incident, though unsettling, is unlikely to deter him from representing the team.