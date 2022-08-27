Team India are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). The Men in Blue side have a full-strength squad with star players like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma himself fit to feature in the blockbuster clash. Apart from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out of the Asia Cup, there's one more thing that is worth noting in the Indian squad. Star batter Virat Kohli has been silent with his bat for quite a while now and it's been over 1000 days since the talented right-hander scored a century.

Ahead the Pakistan clash, both Kohli and Rohit were seen sweating it out in a video posted by the BCCI's official Twitter handle. It is worth mentioning that Kohli's poor form can be a huge concern for the team management ahead and during India's Asia Cup title defence campaign. (Virat Kohli's STATS in Asia Cup for India will shock you! check HERE))

India vs Pakistan is always a feast for eyes of any cricket fan around the globe and the last time the two Asian giants clashed was in the T20 World Cup 2021 when the Men in Green scripted history by defeating Kohli's Men in Blue with 10 wickets in-hand.

Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's from ahead India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash

On the latest update, skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about his views on Kohli's struggling form and he answered, "Virat ache touch mein lag rahe hain, Bahot mehnat kar rahe hain. Ek mahine ke break ke baad aa rahe hain, to ek freshness bhi hai."

Rohit said, "Virat is in good touch and he's working very hard. He's coming after a one-month break and looks very fresh."

Recently, Virat Kohli also revealed how the bad run of form took a toll on his mental health and how he is working on it. The right-hander also revealed that for the first time in his life he did not touch a bat during the recent 1 month of break from cricket. Kohli along with many still awaits that 71st century which is due since almost 3 years now.