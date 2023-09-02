Indian wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan showed why he deserves to be in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2023 when he stroked a beautiful 82-run knock vs Pakistan on Saturday, September 2. His knock helped India recover from a dismal position of 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs to a strong total on the board. Hardik Pandya, who struck a fine 87, stitched a big partnership with Ishan to help India recover.

After his knock, praise poured in for Ishan from all quarters. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised Ishan while also trolling the Pakistani bowling outfit. India eventually put 266 on the board after losing all ten wickets inside 49 overs.

While Kishan will check all the congratulatory messages and wishes on his phone after the match, the one particular wish on social media will win his heart. After all, it has been made by none other than Ishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia.

If you didn't know. Ishan is reported to be in a relationship with Adity, a model and social media influencer, for a long time now. Aditi was also the finalist in Miss India 2017 contest. Taking to Instagram, Aditi posted a Story for the love of her life Ishan and wrote, "Dream innings. You deserve every bit of it and more." This note was followed by heart emojis.

Take a look at Aditi Hundia's reaction to Ishan Kishan's innings vs Pakistan:

This shows that Ishan is really a lucky man. He got to follow his dream and is on the path to fulfilling it by building an Indian career for himself. On the path to success, he has also found his 'dream girl' in form of Aditi, who clearly loves him as reflected in her Instagram story.

Ishan has played 2 Tests, 18 ODIs and 29 T20Is for India so far. He has shone the brighter in ODIs, striking 776 runs in 18 matches and 17 innings. Kishan has slammed a double century too, the only three-figure mark he has in ODIs.

Not to forget, Kishan's 82 was his fourth successive fifty-plus score in ODIs. By doing this he has equalled his idol MS Dhonis feat. Ishan also has a 50+ average and 100+ strike rate in ODIs, which makes him a rare, special find for India. It will be interesting to see what happens when Rishabh Pant recovers from the injury he sustained in the road accident. Rishabh was India's all-format wicketkeeper and batter before he met the horrible road accident in December last year.