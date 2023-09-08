Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer couldn't resist injecting humor into the cricketing atmosphere as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) introduced a reserve day exclusively for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four clash in the 2023 Asia Cup. This move has not only caught the attention of fans but has also raised eyebrows among other participating teams, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The Reserve Day Surprise

The ACC made headlines when they officially declared the addition of a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan clash, scheduled to be held on September 10. The rationale behind this decision is to ensure that if inclement weather disrupts the match, it can continue on September 11, Monday, from the point it was halted. This decision has been met with mixed reactions from cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Jaffer's Hilarious Take

In response to this surprising turn of events, Wasim Jaffer took to social media, humorously likening the situation to a scene from the Bollywood movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hai.' In doing so, he not only added a touch of humor but also subtly commented on the predicament of all four teams involved in the Asia Cup.

An Exception to the Rule

The Asia Cup final has traditionally been the only match to receive a reserve day. However, the India vs Pakistan encounter has been granted a special exception, further heightening the anticipation surrounding this high-stakes clash. This decision reflects the immense popularity and intense rivalry between the two cricketing giants.

Rain-Plagued Past

India and Pakistan's previous encounter during the group stage was marred by rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point each. India posted a competitive target of 266, courtesy of Hardik Pandya's blistering 87 and Ishan Kishan's elegant 82. However, Mother Nature intervened, and the match ended without Pakistan facing a single ball.

Weather Woes in Colombo

The looming threat of rain has cast a shadow over the India vs Pakistan fixture scheduled for Sunday, with meteorologists predicting up to a 90% chance of precipitation. This has added an element of uncertainty to the match's outcome. If the weather gods permit, Indian fast-bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah may make his return to the playing XI after missing the Nepal fixture due to the birth of his child.