हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs SL 2022: Ishan Kishan HOSPITALISED after being struck on head by bouncer during 2nd T20I

The incident happened in the fourth over of the Indian innings during the second T20I against Sri Lanka when a 146 kmph delivery hit Kishan on his helmet while the batter was trying to play a pull shot.

India vs SL 2022: Ishan Kishan HOSPITALISED after being struck on head by bouncer during 2nd T20I
Ishan Kishan hit on head during 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter)

Amidst the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday, India batter Ishan Kishan sustained a head injury and was rushed to a hospital in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The India opener was struck on the head by a 146 kmph bouncer bowled by Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara.

The incident took place in the fourth over of the Indian innings when a pacy delivery hit Kishan on his helmet while the batter was trying to play a pull shot. However, 23-year-old Kishan continued playing despite the physio advising against it but lost his wicket soon after and walked back to the pavilion after scoring just 16 runs off 15 balls.

It remains to be seen if Ishan Kishan’s injury is a serious one and if he will be available for the third T20I which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (February 27).

Meanwhile, apart from Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding in the second T20I.

"I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought here in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation," said Dr Shubham.

"A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted in the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now," he added.

Coming to the second T20I, Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday.

Chasing 184, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera removed Rohit as the batter edged the ball onto the stumps.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 35-run stand but Lahiru Kumara removed Kishan in the sixth over. Shreyas and Sanju Samson then carried the innings and accelerated at the right time to get close to the target.

Samson got out in the 13th over as Binura Fernando grabbed a one-handed catch to reduced India to 128/3. However, Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer (74) took India home with an easy win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Jadeja and Shreyas stitched an important 58-run stand in 25 balls.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022Ishan KishanDinesh Chandimal
Next
Story

India vs SL 2022: Rohit Sharma creates THIS world record, even MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli couldn’t achieve the feat

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Russia's big claim - so far 821 Ukrainian military bases destroyed