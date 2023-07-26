India Vs West Indies ODIs: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Eye Massive Record In Three-Match Series, Surpass Sachin Tendulkar

The road to the ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 for India will begin with the three-match ODI series against West Indies starting at Kensington Oval in Barbados with the first ODI on Thursday. Both captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli are on the cusp of massive records in ODI cricket ahead of the series.

Team India have been dominant in Test and ODI cricket against two-time ODI World Cup champions West Indies over the last couple of decades. Indian cricket team have won 15 consecutive ODI bilateral series against the West Indies, the last time that men from Caribbean defeated India in ODI series was back in 2006.

Kohli, meanwhile, needs 102 runs in the three-match series to complete 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Kohli will become 5th batter and the second from India after Sachin Tendulkar to reach this landmark.



cre Trending Stories

Top 5 highest run-getter in ODI cricket

Sachin Tendulkar – 18,426

Kumar Sangakkara – 14,234

Ricky Ponting – 13,704

Sanath Jayasuriya – 13,430

Virat Kohli – 12,898

Virat Kohli needs 102 runs to complete 13,000 runs in ODI.



Rohit Sharma needs 175 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODI.



- King & Hitman of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/4TiJPapStY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter has scored 12,898 runs in 274 ODIs at an amazing average of 57.32 with 46 hundreds and 65 fifties. Kohli also needs 4 more centuries to become the first-ever batter to score 50 centuries in ODI cricket history.

Captain Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, need 175 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Rohit has scored 9,825 runs at an average of 48.25 with 30 centuries and 48 fifties.

Kohli will smash Tendulkar’s record if and when he completes 13,000 runs in ODI cricket by becoming the fastest batter to ever achieve this feat. Tendulkar reached this landmark in 321 innings and Kohli has only played 265 innings till date.

Rohit Sharma can also become the second-fastest batter after Kohli to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Kohli holds the world record after reaching the landmark in 213 ODIs and 205 innings. Tendulkar is currently 2nd fastest, having achieved this in 266 ODIs and 259 innings.

Indian skipper has so far played in 243 ODI and 236 innings. India will play their first ODI on Thursday but the team members arriving from Trinidad have asked for an extra day’s rest.

Team India flight from Trinidad to Barbados was delayed by more than 4 hours – set to take off at 11pm, it finally took off at 3am and landed in Barbados at 5am.

India vs West Indies ODI Series

July 27: India vs West Indies 1st ODI - Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 29: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI - Kensington Oval, Barbados

Aug 1: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI - Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair and Oshane Thomas.